I-40 eastbound lanes remain closed after train derailment near Arizona-New Mexico border

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 near Chambers, Arizona, are still closed after a train carrying propane and gasoline derailed near New Mexico on Friday, according to The Arizona Department of Transportation.

Traffic is being rerouted onto US 191 northbound and The Arizona Department of Transportation recommends travelers who are looking to pass through Arizona use southern routes such as Interstate 10 and Interstate 8.

The Arizona Corporation Commission posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, and said it was a BNSF train that derailed near Lupton, Arizona, close to the New Mexico border.

Approximately 35 rail cars carrying mixed freight derailed, six of which contained liquified petroleum gas, known as petroleum, according to McKinley County Fire & Rescue.

To mitigate existing conditions and for the safety of the surrounding community, firefighters are not actively attempting to extinguish the fire. Evacuations have been issued within a two-mile radius of the derailment and BNSF is currently working with the displaced, according to McKinley County Fire & Rescue.

According to a post on X from New Mexico State Police Department, police responded to the train derailment which they said was located on I-40 milepost 8 near the Arizona border. There were no reports of injuries and fire personnel responded to mitigate the fire.

Residents of Laguna, Acoma, Grants and Gallup were allowed to continue west past the road closure on I-40 with proof of local residency, according to a New Mexico State Police Department Facebook post.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: I-40 closure: Lanes remain closed after train derailment