These 4 Tempe light rail stations will be restricted for the last week in May

Valley Metro said light rail restrictions in Tempe will take effect May 28 until June 1 for planned maintenance.

Repair work performed on the light rail will force riders headed both east and west to transfer trains at the Veterans Way/College Avenue station, according to Valley Metro in a news release.

Valley Metro said light rail riders at the Veterans Way/College Avenue station awaiting a transfer can expect a train every 15 minutes before 7 p.m. and every 20 minutes after until rides end.

Riders also will be unable to access the eastbound side of four stations, McClintock Drive/Apache Boulevard, Smith Road-Martin Lane/Rural Road, Dorsey Lane/Apache Boulevard and University Drive/Rural Road.

Other riders traveling between the Gilbert Road/Main Street station and the Veterans Way/College Avenue station can expect a train every 40 minutes for the whole day.

The transportation agency said riders can avoid confusion by taking note of the direction sign of the train before boarding.

The light rail's twin, the Tempe Streetcar, will not be impacted by the closure.

Valley Metro said the weekend restrictions were chosen as a lower number of events were scheduled throughout the Valley.

Susan Tierney, spokesperson for Valley Metro, said restrictions were planned well in advance and will allow maintenance crews to safely conduct any necessary repairs without endangering the public.

"As the system ages, we undergo maintenance on the system to ensure a safe and efficient service that operates 365 days a year," Tierney said.

