4 teens hospitalized after stolen car pursuit crash in Boyle Heights

Four juveniles in a stolen vehicle were hospitalized after crashing in Boyle Heights during a pursuit Tuesday night.

Deputies with the East Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station spotted the stolen car and tried to pull the suspects over. They refused to yield and sped off, leading officers on a chase.

The teens traveled on the northbound 5 Freeway and when exiting at Calzona Street, they lost control at a sharp turn on the off-ramp and crashed into a wall.

Four juveniles in a stolen vehicle were hospitalized after crashing in Boyle Heights during a pursuit on April 23, 2024. (OnScene.TV)

A juvenile suspect being wheeled to an ambulance after a pursuit crash in Boyle Heights on April 23, 2024. (OnScene.TV)

A crowd of bystanders watching crews clean up a wreckage and auto debris after a pursuit crash in Boyle Heights on April 23, 2024. (OnScene.TV)

Juvenile suspects transported by ambulance after a pursuit crash in Boyle Heights on April 23, 2024. (OnScene.TV)

The maneuver destroyed the suspects’ sedan, crushing the front end and trapping three teens inside the vehicle.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene and extricated the juveniles from the wreckage. All four suspects were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The male suspects are believed to be around 12-14 years old, although authorities have yet to confirm their exact ages. The details and extent of their injuries are unclear.

Sky5 video captured a large police presence surrounding a neighborhood near the freeway off-ramp. A group of bystanders was seen gathering at the crash site as crews worked to clear the wreckage and debris.

