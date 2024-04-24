4 teens hospitalized after stolen car pursuit crash in Boyle Heights
Vivian Chow
·3 min read
Four juveniles in a stolen vehicle were hospitalized after crashing in Boyle Heights during a pursuit Tuesday night.
Deputies with the East Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station spotted the stolen car and tried to pull the suspects over. They refused to yield and sped off, leading officers on a chase.
The teens traveled on the northbound 5 Freeway and when exiting at Calzona Street, they lost control at a sharp turn on the off-ramp and crashed into a wall.
The maneuver destroyed the suspects’ sedan, crushing the front end and trapping three teens inside the vehicle.
Emergency crews arrived at the scene and extricated the juveniles from the wreckage. All four suspects were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The male suspects are believed to be around 12-14 years old, although authorities have yet to confirm their exact ages. The details and extent of their injuries are unclear.
Sky5 video captured a large police presence surrounding a neighborhood near the freeway off-ramp. A group of bystanders was seen gathering at the crash site as crews worked to clear the wreckage and debris.
