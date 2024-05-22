4 pools and 3 splash pads will be open in Jackson this summer. See which ones will be open

Multiple swimming pools will be open this year in the City of Jackson for residents to escape the suffocating Mississippi heat that is surely on the horizon.

In total, four pools and three splash pads will be open this year, according to Abram Muhammad, the city's director of the Department of Parks and Recreation. Muhammad broke the news during the Jackson City Council's Tuesday meeting.

De’anna Brown cools down at the Vine Street Pool in Jackson, Miss., Monday, June 13, 2022. In total, four pools and three splash pads will be open for Jackson residents during the summer of 2024.

Below is a list of the pools set to be open:

Mill Street Pool - 1324 North Mill St.

Vine Street Pool - 318 Vine St.

VA/Legion Pool - 4400 South Dr.

Grove Park Pool - 1905 Northside Dr.

Additionally, two splash pads will be open at the Jackson Zoo, as well as another pad at Lake Hico that "has not been in operation in about 10 years," Muhammad said.

"We'll have a total of seven water activities that will be offered this year," Muhammad said.

Last July, former parks and rec director Ison Harris told the Clarion Ledger only the Vine Street Pool was open for residents. The King Frazier splash pad was also open at Presidential Hills Park.

A lifeguard shortage was to blame for the pools not being open last summer. Only four lifeguards were employed with the city in 2023. The city was quick to make sure the same thing didn't happen this summer.

In April, Muhammad put out a call to for those interested in being lifeguards with an offer that the the city will take care of all the training one must receive.

