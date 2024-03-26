4-year-old tells officers mom ‘fell down and needed help.’ She had been shot, cops say

Two people were found shot, including one fatally, in an apparent attempted murder-suicide inside a Texas home, according to police and news reports.

Officers were dispatched to the south Houston home just before 9 p.m. Monday, March 25, following reports of a shooting, police told KPRC.

The home is across the street from Texas Southern University, KTRK reported, but the incident is not believed to be connected to the college.

A 4-year-old girl was the first to greet officers, telling them her mom “fell down and needed help,” police told KHOU.

The mother, discovered with a gunshot wound, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, KRIV reported, citing police.

Police said a man was found dead in the home with a gunshot wound. His death was believed to be self-inflicted after shooting the woman, police told news outlets at the scene, including KTRK.

A motive for the shooting is unclear. Police said the incident was domestic related, according to KRIV.

