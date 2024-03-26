4-year-old tells officers mom ‘fell down and needed help.’ She had been shot, cops say

Mike Stunson
·1 min read

Two people were found shot, including one fatally, in an apparent attempted murder-suicide inside a Texas home, according to police and news reports.

Officers were dispatched to the south Houston home just before 9 p.m. Monday, March 25, following reports of a shooting, police told KPRC.

The home is across the street from Texas Southern University, KTRK reported, but the incident is not believed to be connected to the college.

A 4-year-old girl was the first to greet officers, telling them her mom “fell down and needed help,” police told KHOU.

The mother, discovered with a gunshot wound, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, KRIV reported, citing police.

Police said a man was found dead in the home with a gunshot wound. His death was believed to be self-inflicted after shooting the woman, police told news outlets at the scene, including KTRK.

A motive for the shooting is unclear. Police said the incident was domestic related, according to KRIV.

