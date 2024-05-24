4-year-old girl drowns in Glendale, adding to growing list of water deaths of children in metro Phoenix

A 4-year-old girl died in Glendale on Thursday after she drowned in a swimming pool, according to the Glendale Police Department.

The incident follows multiple child drownings throughout the Valley this year and an 11-year-old who nearly drowned Sunday.

Police and fire officials received the call about the latest drowning around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. They responded to the area near 6000 W. Medlock Drive. Police said lifesaving treatment was administered, and the girl was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

An investigation was opened, but police said they found no suspicious or foul play.

If you find someone in trouble in the water

Yell for help and pull the person out of the water.

Call 911 immediately. Stay on the line.

Begin CPR.

If you are not trained, follow the instructions from the 911 operator until help arrives.

How to prevent drowning

Use an approved barrier to separate the pool from the house.

Never allow children to be alone near a pool or any water source. This includes bathtubs, buckets, toilets, ponds and canals. Always have a designated child watcher.

Have lifesaving devices near the pool, such as a hook, pole or flotation device.

Keep large objects such as tables, chairs, tricycles or ladders away from pool fences.

Do not allow children to play in the pool area. Store toys outside of the pool area.

If you leave the pool area, take the child/children with you.​

Pool safety tips

Learn to swim.

Never swim alone.

Never swim under the influence of alcohol or medications.

Never swim when you hear thunder or see lightning.

Never dive into an unfamiliar body of water.

Learn CPR.

Republic Reporter Eshaan Sarup contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 4-year-old in Arizona drowns, adding to growing tally of child deaths