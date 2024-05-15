4 homes damaged, tornado reported near Whiteville after tornado warnings in Columbus County, Bladen County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After tornado warnings in Cumberland and Sampson counties Tuesday evening, another warning was issued in Columbus County — where a tornado was spotted and caused damage near Whiteville, reports said.

The first tornado warning was issued around 6:30 p.m. for Cumberland County and then an hour later for Sampson County. Both were allowed to expire.

But, just after 7:45 p.m. a tornado warning was issued for Columbus County and soon after there were reports a tornado was on the ground.

A woman in a car caught video of the possible tornado northwest of Whiteville on Old Lumberton Road and Red Store Road.

The video showed debris swirling in the air along with what appeared to be a funnel cloud and a vortex spinning along a road.

Columbus County Emergency Services reported that four homes were damaged just before 7:50 p.m. on Red Store Road near Old Lumberton Road from the winds that were seen in a video.

Just over the North Carolina state line, a funnel cloud was seen in the area of Marion, South Carolina, according to photos.

The National Weather Service reported that around 6 p.m. in Marion, windows were blown out, roofs collapsed and multiple trees down along and near Main Street from a possible tornado.

Dozier Street to Manning Street is closed because of damage, the Marion Police Department reported. Witcover Street will also be closed from Main Street to TD Bank until Wednesday, Marion, South Carolina, police reported.

Soon after the tornado warning for Columbus County, a tornado warning was issued that included the Bladen County town of Clarkton and later for a larger area of Bladen County until 9 p.m.

