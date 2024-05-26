4 girls stabbed in apparently random attack at Massachusetts movie theater

Four girls, ages 9 to 17, were injured when someone stabbed them in an apparently random attack at a movie theater in Braintree, Massachusetts, on Saturday, police said.

A suspect was in custody following a vehicle chase that ended in Sandwich, on Cape Cod, about 45 miles south of Braintree, the Braintree Police Department said in a statement.

The person's identity was unavailable.

Braintree police described the attack at the AMC Braintree 10 theater complex as one that "appeared to be unprovoked."

"He proceeded past the ticket counter and entered one of the theaters without paying. Inside of that theater, he encountered four young females," the police statement said. "Without saying anything and without any warning, he suddenly attacked and stabbed the four young females."

The girls were taken to Boston-area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Their exact conditions were unavailable.

The AMC Braintree 10 in Braintree, Mass., where four girls were stabbed on Saturday, May 25, 2024. (Google)

The same driver may have been behind similar violence in Plymouth, less than 30 miles south of Braintree, the police department said.

No additional details were immediately available about that incident.

Police investigators combed over security video and other evidence to zero in on a black SUV used by the suspect, Braintree police said. They also found a plate number and broadcast it to area authorities, the department said.

An SUV with that plate number was involved in a Massachusetts State Police chase that ended in a crash, police said, and the suspect's ultimate arrest. It wasn't clear if that person sustained injuries in the crash.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com