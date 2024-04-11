4 Georgia men accused of theft, burglary spree plead guilty

Four men who were part of a 61-count RICO, theft, and commercial burglary indictment pleaded guilty on Monday just before their trial was set to begin in Bibb County Superior Court.

According to Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney Anita Howard, the crime spree of the defendants, Antuane Simmons, 36; Frankie Barnes, 55; Cornelius Redding, 35; and, Marcus Robinson, 44, lasted from December 23, 2019, through April 28, 2020.

The four were accused of burglarizing numerous businesses including convenience stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, salons, and more, while dressed in hoodies, face masks, gloves, boots, and knee pads.

Before the trial, Barnes was the first defendant to indicate a desire to plead guilty and cooperate with the State as a testifying witness against his co-defendants.

Howard said with the knowledge they would be facing Barnes’ testimony, Simmons, Redding, and Robinson decided not to face the jury and pleaded guilty.

A judge sentenced Simmons, who was charged with 36 of the 58 burglary counts, to 20 years with the first 15 years to be served in prison.

Robinson, who was charged with 28 of the 58 burglary counts, was sentenced to 20 years with the first 10 years to be served in prison.

Redding, who was charged with 15 of the 58 burglary counts, was sentenced to 20 years with the first 4 years to be served in prison.

Barnes, who was charged with 19 of the 58 burglary counts, was sentenced to 20 years with the first 3 years to be served in prison.

