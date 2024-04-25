These 4 California beaches are among best in the US, Travel + Leisure says. See where

California’s coastline offers endless hikes, stunning views and miles of sandy beaches.

Four of the Golden State’s beaches recently made Travel+Leisure’s 25 Best Beaches in the USA list.

Other popular spots across the United States included Ocean City in Maryland, Clearwater Beach in Florida and Poipu Beach in Kauai, Hawaii.

With summer on the way, here are some California beaches you should consider visiting:

What are the best California beaches?

Four spots in California offer the ultimate beach-going experience, according to the Travel+Leisure:

Coronado Beach in San Diego features a “1.75-mile stretch of golden sand sparkling with bits of the mineral mica,” Doherty wrote.

The beach has a dog-friendly section for those looking to enjoy the surf and sand with their furry friends.

Pope Beach, on the south shore of Lake Tahoe, is “a nearly mile-long stretch of sand bordered by towering pine trees,” Travel + Leisure said.

In addition to mountain views, the beach offers visitors opportunities to swim, picnic and participate in water sports.

A popular tourist destination, Santa Monica Beach combines a classic Southern California beach setting with a classic amusement park. The Santa Monica Pier features a roller coaster, a Ferris wheel and other carnival attractions.

“Nothing screams summer on the pier like funnel cake and a Ferris wheel,” Doherty wrote. “This vibrant stretch along the Pacific is also a prime spot for partaking in all the usual beach activities: sunbathing, swimming, surfing, volleyball and sunset viewing.”

Carmel Beach in Carmel-by-the-Sea “might be one of the most beautiful places in the U.S.,” Doherty wrote, due to its “lapis-colored waters and rocky shoreline.”

This white sand beach is a popular surfing spot with views of Pebble Beach and Point Lobos. It’s also dog friendly.

How did Travel + Leisure come up with its list?

Travel + Leisure looked at a variety of factors to coming up with its list, according to writer Patricia Doherty, who coversdestinations, resorts and cruises.

“Different criteria define the perfect beach for different people, such as the quality of the sand, the waves (or lack thereof), level of seclusion, public transportation and accessible parking, whether there’s a boardwalk, activities, and even the amount of shade,” Doherty wrote.

Travel & Leisure chose to simply list its favorite beaches rather than rank them numerically.

