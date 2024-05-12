Yuma residents may have felt the rumbling of an earthquake that shook parts of Arizona, California and Mexico on Sunday morning.

The 4.9 magnitude earthquake struck at 11:22 a.m. and was centered outside Delta, Baja California, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It was not immediately clear whether the earthquake caused any damage.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 4.9 magnitude earthquake shakes up southwestern Arizona