4.0 aftershock reported following NY earthquake USGS reports

A 4.0 magnitude aftershock hit 37 miles west New York City in New Jersey around 6 p.m. Friday. According to the United States Geological Survey it was felt as far away as Long Island, where there were reports of houses shaking.

There have been eleven aftershocks since the initial earth quake according to the USGS website.

Here's a timeline of the aftershocks (all times are ET):

Magnitude 4.0: Near Gladstone, NJ at 5:59 p.m.Magnitude 2.2: Near Whitehouse Station, NJ at 1:32 p.m.Magnitude 1.9: Near Long Valley, NJ at 1:22 p.m.Magnitude 2.0: Near Long Valley, NJ at 1:19 p.m.Magnitude 2.0: Near Gladstone, NJ at 1:14 p.m.Magnitude 1.8: Near Bedminster, NJ at 12:50 p.m.Magnitude 1.8: Near Whitehouse Station, NJ at 12:32 p.m.Magnitude 2.0: Long Valley, NJ at 11:49 p.m.Magnitude 1.8: Califon, NJ 11:37 a.m.Magnitude 1.9: Whitehouse Station, NJ at 11:33 a.m.Magnitude 2.0: Whitehouse Station, NJ at 11:20 a.m.

As of Friday afternoon, the USGS aftershock forecast predicted a 36% chance of aftershocks at a 3.0 magnitude or higher, an 8% chance of aftershocks at a 4.0 magnitude or higher, and a 1% chance for aftershocks at a magnitude of 5.0 or higher over the next week.

USGS scientists also said informal observations can be a big help in understanding earthquakes, especially in a region where they’re less common.

“We encourage people to fill out the ‘Did You Feel It?’ reports on our website,” McBride said. “This citizen science project is critical in terms of building our knowledge around earthquakes.”

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: USGS reports 4.0 aftershock following New York earthquake