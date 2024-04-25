$36M Lewis Street Overpass opens Friday in Pasco. How to join the celebration

After years of work, the new Lewis Street overpass in Pasco is set to open Friday.

Pasco is hosting a celebration with a vehicle caravan representing local businesses, the city officials and community members.

Construction on the overpass project began in 2020 and has run significantly over budget, and has caused issues for business owners as street closures prevented them from doing business.

Five blocks of Lewis Street, between 2nd Avenue and Oregon Avenue have been closed since Feb. 26.

A group of downtown Pasco businesses on West Lewis Street between 2nd Avenue and the recently closed underpass are concerned about the survival because of limited access, limited parking and a detour funneling customers away from their businesses.

Cascade Bridge, a Vancouver, Wash. based firm, was awarded the contract in 2021 to build the overpass for $22.3 million, with the cost of the project already totaling more than $36 million.

It replaces an underpass that was seen by many as a symbol of the city’s history of racial segregation.

The underpass was built in 1937 and was seen as functionally obsolete for decades and a hazard for pedestrians, said a city news release.

Talks to find funding to replace the underpass began in the 1990s. Some of its major issues included low clearance, narrow lanes, lack of accessibility, poor visibility and tendency to create bottlenecks in traffic.

Traffic recently drives through the Lewis Street underpass that was built in 1937 below the BNSF railroad tracks.

The long awaited project is seen as a step toward connecting the city’s central business district with growing eastern Pasco neighborhoods. They hope it will boost accessibility and connectivity.

The overpass stretches from 2nd Avenue on the west side to Oregon Avenue on the east and features a 625-foot four-span concrete structure over the BNSF Railway yard and a 70-foot single span over 1st Avenue, according to the city.

Additionally, the project includes 3,000 feet of new two-lane streets and upgrades to key intersections.

The caravan begins at noon Friday, traveling east from 2nd Avenue, office rally opening the overpass to the public.

“The Lewis Street Overpass not only facilitates smoother travel across our city but also enhances safety and accessibility for all residents, including those with disabilities,” Pasco Interim Public Works Director Maria Serra said. “This project represents a significant leap forward in our commitment to building a more connected and accessible community in Pasco.”

The overpass officially opens for traffic this weekend, but work isn’t done yet.

Crews will continue working on final touches and landscaping in the coming months, with a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony planned for later this year.

Project Highlights:

Accessibility and Safety Improvements: The overpass, with wide, ADA-compliant sidewalks and bicycle lanes, ensures safe, accessible routes for all pedestrians and cyclists.

Community and Economic Advancement: The new overpass is expected to drive economic growth and revitalization, improving access to various parts of the city.

Enhanced Urban Mobility: This crucial structure supports efficient emergency services, freight movement, and public transportation, enhancing overall city logistics and safety.

Lewis Street overpass opening drive route.