34 parties in the running in Germany in European elections in June

A general view of the Federal Electoral Committee meeting to decide on the admission of parties and political associations to the European elections on June 9. Fabian Sommer/dpa

A total of the 34 parties and other political organizations in Germany are running in the European elections in June.

The Federal Election Committee approved a total of 35 parties and associations at its public meeting in Berlin on Friday.

Since the conservative CSU is only available for election in Bavaria and its sister party, the CDU, is running in all other federal states, there will be only 34 parties and associations on ballot papers.

The newly founded populist Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) and the climate organization Last Generation are taking part in an election for the first time.

In addition to the established parties, smaller groups with special interests were also admitted, for example the Party of Reason, the Human world - For the well-being and happiness of all, or the Party for Biomedical Rejuvenation Research.

According to Federal Returning Officer Ruth Brand, 59 proposals for participation by parties or groups were submitted on time.

The Federal Election Committee checked whether the parties and political associations had submitted all the necessary documents.

Anyone who is not represented in the European Parliament, Germany's federal parliament or a state parliament must, for example, be able to present a certain number of signatures of supporters and present a statute and a political program.

The people of Germany can elect 96 European lawmakers on June 9th. After the voting age has been lowered, 16-year-olds and 17-year-olds will be able to vote for the first time.

