33-year-old man killed in hit-and-run early Saturday, Raleigh police say

A 33-year-old man was fatally struck in a hit-and-run in Northeast Raleigh early Saturday, police said.

Jamel Williams was crossing Louisburg Road near the intersection of Dansey Drive when he was struck by a vehicle, Raleigh police said in a news release Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to a report of “a person down” at approximately 12:55 a.m. and found Williams dead at the scene.

Police said they have no information on any suspects or the vehicle involved, and said an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has information that could assist the investigation is asked to call the Raleigh Police Department at 919-996-3335 or visit Crimestoppers at www.raleighcrimestoppers.org and click “Leave a Tip” on the top right of the page.