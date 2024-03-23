33-year-old man dies after two-vehicle crash at Kuebler and Liberty in south Salem

A 33-year-old Salem man is dead and two others are injured after a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning at the intersection of Kuebler Boulevard and Liberty Road S, according to Salem Police.

Emergency personnel responded to the crash at 1:30 a.m. Saturday, police said.

Police said a preliminary investigation showed Joshua Noel Guerra was driving an SUV eastbound on Kuebler and did not stop at the red light. Guerra collided with a northbound SUV that was crossing at the intersection on Liberty, according to police.

Guerra was found dead at the scene, police said.

Police said the driver and a passenger of the northbound SUV were taken to Salem Health for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said completion of the crash investigation by Salem Police's Traffic Team is pending.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: One dead after crash at Kuebler and Liberty in Salem, Oregon