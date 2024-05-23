31 students, 9 adults accidentally pepper-sprayed at Queens school

FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — Dozens of students and staff were accidentally pepper-sprayed in the cafeteria of a Queens school Thursday morning, officials said.

The incident happened at PS 219 The Paul Klapper School at 144-39 Gravett Rd. in Flushing at around 10:45 a.m., according to the NYPD. Police said 31 students and nine adults were injured, and eight students and two adults were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Teen caught with loaded gun at Brooklyn high school: NYPD

Someone at the school sat on the aerosol can, releasing the chemical irritant in the cafeteria, according to police sources. No other information was immediately available.

A Department of Education spokesperson said pepper spray is not allowed in city schools and there will be additional security at the school.

“The safety of everyone in our school buildings is our absolute top priority. A pepper spray device was discharged in a school cafeteria, and all impacted students and staff were immediately evaluated by EMS. We are offering additional security and support to the school community today and in the coming days and are working closely with the NYPD regarding follow-up actions,” DOE spokesperson David Clarke said in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.