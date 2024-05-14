3 people in Louisiana died, including an unborn baby, due to dangerous storms

Three people in Louisiana died, including an unborn baby, as dangerous storms affected nearly 13 million people from South and Central Texas to the Florida Panhandle, according to authorities.

Flash floods, hail, high winds and tornadoes were forecasted for the affected regions, according to the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center.

Louisiana was not immune to the hazardous weather as officials reported that two women and an unborn child were killed.

Camper flipped over, killed 24-year-old woman

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office in St. Martinville, Louisiana shared a Facebook post on Monday saying Lydia Stegall, 24, of Bronson, Texas, died after her camper was flipped over by a suspected tornado.

Deputies responded to Stegall's camper around 7 p.m. and found the woman deceased and alone in the vehicle, the sheriff's office said.

31-year-old woman, her unborn baby killed when tree fell on trailer home

The second and third deaths occurred when a tree fell on the trailer in Port Allen, Louisiana, and killed 31-year-old Kristin K. Browning and her unborn baby, WVUE-DT reported, citing the West Baton Rouge Parish coroner.

Browning was nine months pregnant when she died, the coroner told WVUE-DT. A 5-year-old child and an adult who were also inside the trailer were taken to a hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unclear, the New Orleans, Louisiana-based TV station said.

USA TODAY contacted the West Baton Rouge Parish coroner's office but did not receive a response.

Baton Rouge was among the cities most at risk of dangerous storms

Before the severe weather hit, the National Weather Service said San Antonio and Austin in Texas; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Mobile, Alabama; and Tallahassee, Florida, were among the cities most at risk of dangerous storm conditions.

St. Martinville is an hour away from Baton Rouge, while Port Allen is 8 minutes away.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Louisiana storm causes 3 deaths, including an unborn baby