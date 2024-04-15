3 people hospitalized after being shot in Capitol Heights

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Multiple people were hospitalized after being shot in Capitol Heights on Sunday night.

The Maryland-National Capital Park Police, Prince George’s County Division confirmed that three people were shot near Booker Terrace at around 8:40 p.m. They were all taken to hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

Over six dozen shots were fired.

Man shot multiple times, killed in Seat Pleasant

Police believe this shooting may be connected to a fatal shooting that happened in Seat Pleasant at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday.

There was no suspect information available as of 10 p.m. Sunday.

