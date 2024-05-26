3 Long Beach 7-Eleven stores robbed on same night as 3 others in L.A. County

Three separate 7-Eleven stores in Long Beach were robbed on Saturday night and early Sunday morning, coinciding with another three robberies at 7-Eleven stores in southern L.A. County.

According to the Long Beach Police Department, officers were first dispatched to a 7-Eleven located at 3410 Long Beach Boulevard on reports of a robbery around 9:30 p.m.

“The preliminary investigation revealed two male adult suspects entered the store and walked behind the employee counter,” Long Beach police said. “One of the suspects reached into his front waistband area, simulating he had a weapon, and demanded cash.”

The suspects then fled the scene, authorities said.

Residents on edge as teens on e-bikes terrorize the South Bay

At 12:15 a.m. Sunday, LBPD officers responded to another 7-Eleven store near the corner of Cherry Avenue and East Spring Street on calls of an armed robbery.

Upon arriving at the scene and conducting their initial investigation, the officers learned that a male suspect was at the register attempting to buy “miscellaneous items” when he revealed a firearm and demanded cash from the register.

The employee complied, and once given the cash, the man fled on foot, Long Beach police said.

Nearly four hours later around 4 a.m., a 7-Eleven located in the 5000 block of Long Beach Boulevard was targeted. A total of four suspects – three men and a woman – entered the store, LBPD confirmed, before one of the men reached over the counter and stole the cash register.

The suspects then left the store and fled in a vehicle before police could arrive.

Hit-and-run driver kills woman in Riverside

No injuries were reported in any of the three Long Beach robberies, law enforcement officials said. No additional information regarding suspects or vehicle descriptions was released.

The three Long Beach robberies came hours before and after three other 7-Eleven stores were robbed in the L.A. County communities of Bellflower and Lakewood.

Whether any of the six overnight robberies are connected has not been established. Investigations into all the incidents remain ongoing.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.