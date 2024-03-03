3 killed, including husband and wife, in fatal Peoria County wreck

Three people were killed in a three-vehicle car wreck Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Route 29 and Route 6, according to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood.

All three people died at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center within minutes of each other, Harwood said. Two of the people killed were husband and wife.

A fourth person suffered minor injuries.

The crash is being investigated by Illinois State Police.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: 3 killed in deadly wreck near Peoria