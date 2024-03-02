One person dead in Delavan fire, Tazewell County coroner says

An unidentified adult died Friday in a house fire in rural Delavan.

Authorities were alerted at 7:10 p.m. of the fire, the Tazewell County Coroner’s Office said in a press release. The Coroner’s Office responded to the 8200 block of Locust Road. An adult individual was pronounced deceased at a residence at 8:50 p.m. by Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning. Identity of the victim is to be released Monday afternoon.

The case remains under investigation by the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal, the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office and the Tazewell County Coroner’s Office.

