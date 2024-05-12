3 injured after early morning shooting in Fowler

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple people were shot early Saturday morning in Fowler, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Fowler police officers responded to the 200 block of East South Avenue around 12:05 a.m. Saturday for reports of a disturbance with shots fired. They were then advised multiple people were shot.

Upon arrival, responding officers report three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries. They were all transported to a local hospital, one of whom had to be airlifted.

Fowler police requested the help of sheriff’s detectives and the FSO Investigations Bureau was called to the scene.

Deputies say there is currently no suspect description and no arrests have been made.

