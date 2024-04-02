3 houses on the market perfectly situated for UFO sightings in Roswell

Apr. 1—It is a well-known fact that Roswell is the New Mexico hub for those interested in the extra terrestrial. Whether you are checking the skies for a blue box, Klingon starships or hoping to catch sight of the Millennium Falcon, these three homes in Roswell have what you need. Each house has more than eight acres of land and is far enough way from the city's center to ensure minimal light pollution disrupting star gazing.

2299 Sena

This spacious home on the outskirts of Roswell is still only 10 minutes from the city center, while being far enough away for a clear view of the skies. With more than eight acres of land, there is plenty of space for any potential visitors from beyond the stars to land their spacecraft. The suburb nearby is blocked by a row of trees, keeping light pollution from the neighbors down. There is an attached two-car garage and a detached two-car garage, perfect for setting up telescopes or other instruments for searching the stars for new friends.

Price:$525,000

Year built:2015

Lot size: 8.39 acres

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 4 full baths, 1 half-bath

1 Riverview Circle

This spacious home spread out on more than eight acres of land is just 10 minutes from the amenities of Downtown, while still offering clear, uninhibited views of the night sky. The house is fully fenced with an electric gate, keeping in any livestock you have to tempt extraterrestrial visitors. The generous back patio has fans to keep you cool on hot summer days and a fireplace to keep you warm in the evening as you search the stars.

Price: $799,900

Year built:2006

Lot size:8.05 acres

Bedrooms: 4

Baths:3 full baths

5061 Bright Sky

Located 15 minutes from Downtown Roswell, this home set atop a hill is an ideal spot for catching a glimpse of any star travelers who happen to be passing by. Surrounded by 10 acres of land, there is plenty of room for telescopes and other instruments needed for deep space perusing. There is a spacious front porch, and the house has plenty of large windows, allowing you to keep an eye on the surrounding landscape, even while indoors. The backyard is perfect for late-night stargazing. There is plenty to keep you entertained as you wait for other world visitors, and if they arrive, give them a proper introduction to human society by showing them to the art of golfing on your own putting green. Introduce them to a desert's most precious commodity in your private pool, complete with waterslide, or pop open a bottle of wine to celebrate the occasion from your very own wine cellar.

Price: $1,100,000

Year built:1980

Lot size:10 acres

Bedrooms: 5

Baths:5 full baths, 1 half-bath