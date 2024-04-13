3 dead after 3 shootings in Charlotte on Friday night. Police ask public for help

Police responded to three fatal shootings in Charlotte within hours Friday night and asked the public for help in the investigations.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released few details about the homicides, including who was shot and if anyone is in custody. Police also didn’t say if they believe any of the shootings are related.

In each case, police found a male victim with a gunshot wound after responding to a call of a shooting.Medic pronounced each person dead at the scene.

▪ Just after 5 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 6200 block of Upas Lane, according to a CMPD news release. That’s just north of Waverly Lake and Albemarle Road in east Charlotte.

▪ About 6:40 p.m., police found a person with a gunshot after responding to a call of a shooting in the 7600 block of Boswell Road. That’s off Misenheimer and Harrisburg roads in east Charlotte.

▪ And just after 9 p.m., a person was found shot in the 5300 block of Pinehurst Park Drive, off Providence Road in south Charlotte..

Police urged anyone with information about the shootings to call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tips line at 704-334-1600 or the CMPD homicide unit at 704-432-8477.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.