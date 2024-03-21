3 children dubbed the 'Little Rascals' accused of robbing Houston bank

Three boys dubbed the "little rascals" for allegedly robbing a Texas bank were behind bars Thursday, the FBI said.

The juveniles, ages 11, 12 and 16, have each been charged with robbery by threat, a spokesperson for the Harris County Sheriff's Office in Houston said in an email.

"Because they are juveniles, their names, and no additional details will be released," the spokesperson said.

It was the FBI's office in Houston that nicknamed the underage suspects after they were caught on camera March 14 allegedly robbing a Wells Fargo bank in the Greenspoint neighborhood of the city.

The FBI posted a photo on X of the hoodie-clad threesome inside the bank's lobby and asked the public for help finding them. "Recognize these 'little rascals'?'" the FBI posted. "Believe it or not they just robbed the Wells Fargo at 10261 North Freeway."

The boys passed a threatening note to a bank teller and then fled on foot with an undisclosed stash of cash, Houston’s ABC 13 reported.

The parents of two of the boys identified them after the FBI released the photo and called the agency, the station reported. The third boy was identified by the authorities.

The FBI office in Houston appears to have a penchant for giving wanted suspects catchy nicknames.

Earlier this week, the agency posted on X a photo of a man wanted for the March 13 robbery of a Capitol One Bank branch in west Houston and dubbed him the "Over the Hill Heister.”

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com