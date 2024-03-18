3 arrested after aggravated robbery and other reports

Mar. 18—Albert Lea police arrested three people for armed robbery Friday night after receiving a report at 11:41 p.m. of a gun that had been pulled on someone on Pillsbury Avenue.

Police stated one of the victims had arranged to purchase some marijuana, and while they were making the deal, a gun was pulled.

The suspect vehicle was later found at 504 Edgewood Ave.

Police arrested Eh Htoo, 19, of Albert Lea for first-degree aggravated robbery, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, second-degree assault, theft and other related charges.

Police arrested Saw Ka Paw Htoo, 22, of Albert Lea for first-degree robbery and theft, and a 16-year-old was arrested for first-degree robbery, theft and other related charges.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report of theft by fraud at 4:25 p.m. Friday on Douglas Avenue in Albert Lea. A person had reportedly been scammed out of $3,000 in gift cards.

Police received a report at 7:27 a.m. Friday of an online scam of a resident on Ruble Avenue in Albert Lea.

Police received a report at 12:06 p.m. Friday of a person who had been scammed and had purchased a $200 Google card.

Sticker missing from pickup

A sticker was reported missing from a pickup truck at 9:20 a.m. Friday at 407 Ulstad Ave.

1 arrested for DWI

Police arrested Theodore Jay Smith, 63, for DWI at 11:48 a.m. Friday at 2510 Bridge Ave.

Police arrested Lakeisha Chantaye Jackson, 41, for third-degree driving while intoxicated at 2:31 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of West Seventh Street and South Broadway.

Scooter reported stolen

A scooter was reported stolen at 12:45 p.m. Friday out of a garage at 920 St. Thomas Ave.

Window reported broken

A window was reported broken at 12:49 p.m. Friday at 1111 E. Main St.

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 4:40 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Tiger Lane and Hammer Road.

Vehicle reported stolen

A vehicle was reported stolen at 9:12 a.m. Saturday at 1725 E. Main St.

Criminal damage reported

Criminal damage was reported at 10:57 p.m. Saturday in the alley behind 224 S. Broadway.