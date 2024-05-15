3 agencies help PPD arrest suspect in Pensacola's Paparazzi night club shooting

The Pensacola police announced that multiple agencies partnered to apprehend the suspect in Sunday's Paparazzi night club shooting.

PPD officers along with officials from the U.S. Marshals, Drug Enforcement Administration and Florida Highway Patrol arrested 31-year-old Javon Booker Wednesday on an attempted murder charge for shooting a 36-year-old multiple times.

"This quick arrest was made in partnership with our federal and state partners, and is an example of the resources we will activate to ensure those responsible for violence in our community are held accountable," Pensacola Police Chief Eric Randall said.

Previously: PPD investigating Paparazzi night club shooting that left 1 injured

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. Sunday. PPD officers received calls about a shooting that occurred at 830 E. Gregory St., and when they arrived they found a 36-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

The arrest Wednesday was made near the corner of Belmont and DeVilliers streets. Booker is charged with attempted murder, firing a deadly missile inside a building and carrying a concealed weapon.

PPD says no further information will be released at this time.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Paparazzi night club Pensacola shooting suspect arrested by PPD