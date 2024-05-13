PPD investigating Paparazzi night club shooting that left 1 injured

The Pensacola Police Department is investigation a shooting that took place in Pensacola's Paparazzi night club Sunday night.

Around 9 p.m. Sunday, PPD officers received calls about a shooting that occurred at 830 E. Gregory St., and when they arrived they found a man who had been shot.

Officers began providing life-saving measures to the victim before EMS transported him to a local hospital. PPD told the News Journal Monday that the man's health status remains unknown.

If anyone has information regarding the shooting, call PPD at 850-435-1965 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola police investigating Paparazzi night club shooting