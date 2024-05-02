$2M bail for 2nd man charged in Boston shooting that left 5 injured, including brother and sister

A second man charged in connection with a mass shooting in Boston last year that left five people injured, including a young brother and sister, has been ordered held on $2 million bail, officials said.

Micah Ennis, 25, of South Boston, was arraigned Thursday morning in Suffolk Superior Court on charges including five counts of assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden.

Members of the Boston Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit arrested Ennis on Wednesday night, after being a fugitive from the law since September 2023.

“I’m relieved on behalf of the victims and our entire community that the second suspect in this incredibly brazen shooting is in custody and will answer for his actions. A lot of people were hurt that day in mere seconds, which speaks not only to the callousness of the shooters but also to the firepower they possessed,” District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

Officers responding to a report of a shot spotter activation in the area of 50 Ames Street around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 found five people suffering from gunshot wounds in a courtyard, police said. Those who were injured were transported to local hospitals.

Johan Howard, an 11-year-old sixth grader at Charles Taylor Elementary in Mattapan, was shot in the leg. His sister, Juliana Howard, a 15-year-old sophomore at the Community Academy of Science and Health in Dorchester, was fighting for her life in the hospital for months. She has since returned home.

Gianni Johnson, 24, of Dorchester, was arraigned last year on charges including five counts of assault to murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device, unlawful possession of a machine gun, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, in connection to the September shooting.

Ennis will return to court June 10 for a pre-trial conference.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

