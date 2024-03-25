29-year-old Springfield man killed during shooting at trailer park

A 29-year-old Springfield man was killed Sunday night after suffering a single gunshot wound during a shooting at Thunderbird Village trailer park, police said.

Deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office responded to the shooting at 10:50 p.m. Sunday, police said in a news release. LifeCare Ambulance and the Springfield Fire Department promptly began treating the victim, but he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

An initial suspect has been identified in the shooting, police said. No further details about the suspect were immediately available Monday.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at (269) 964-3888 or Silent Observer at (269) 781-0880.

