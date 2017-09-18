28 Hilarious Parenting Hacks From Crafty Moms And Dads

Parenthood has a way of bringing out people’s crafty sides.

Many parents like to share the clever hacks they come up with to ease the stress of caring for tiny humans (or just to find some comic relief).

We’ve rounded up the best (and funniest) “parenting hacks” that moms and dads have tweeted. Keep scrolling for some hilariously real and useful advice.

I've convinced our 8-yo that I hate the sound of the vacuum so now she vacuums whenever she's mad at me. #ParentingHack — annie are you ok? (@AnnieMcCarren) September 10, 2017

Kids were hiding from their chores. Just played a recording of ice cream truck jingles; kids came running...#ParentingHack#NailedIt — Stephanie Ortiz (@Six_Pack_Mom) August 18, 2015

When my toddler is screaming I just keep handing him stuff until he shuts up. Right now he's playing w some tampons but at least he's quiet! — Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) August 20, 2017

#Parenting hack: offer to call your kid's teacher to ask why they're not teaching if your kid says 'I don't know' to 'what did you learn'? — Rav Vadgama (@TVRav) September 8, 2017

Parenting Life Hack: if you use your tears as lubricant, those little produce stickers come off your hardwood floors more easily. — Just Linda (@LindaInDisguise) September 11, 2015

Mom hack: When your kids don't finish their lemonade, make margaritas. — Unfiltered Mama (@UnfilteredMama) June 11, 2017

Parenting Hack: slide a little cash your kid's teacher's way, & all of his crafts projects will "mysteriously" disappear after being graded. — Mehdieval Times (@TheAlexNevil) August 19, 2016

"Boys, brush your teeth and get in bed or I'll make you come out here and watch Bieber!" #VMAs#ParentingHack — Wendi Aarons (@WendiAarons) August 31, 2015

Parenting hack: turn everything into a race. My 4yos both just got dressed in under 50 seconds. — Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) September 21, 2014

Parenting Hack: Wine. — Tara Brown (@Faux_Ma) March 26, 2015

Joe: "We're living the life of luxury! We've got BREADSTICKS!"



Parenting hack: keep expectations low. — Keris Stainton (@Keris) August 3, 2017

Parenting hack: let your kids wear mismatched socks and call it trendy. Save yourself that matching/missing sock drama. pic.twitter.com/TQDPmt07mx — Momzilla111 (@Momzilla111) April 22, 2017

Genius beach parenting hack I observed on vacation:

"The next person to throw sand has to come and sit with me...and I smell like BO!" — MaryWiddicks (@MaryWiddicks) July 18, 2016

Daylight Savings parenting hack: send kids to sleep over at grandma's house. She thinks they're such a joy, let's see how she feels at 5am. — Valerie (@ValeeGrrl) March 13, 2016

Parenting hack: broken toys waiting to be fixed can sometimes be broken on the other side so they no longer look broken. — Momzilla111 (@Momzilla111) June 19, 2016

Parenting Hack: Don't guilt trip your spouse. Let your kid do it.



"I know, Baby. You wish Daddy would have changed your diaper." #momlife — Walking Outside (@WalkingOutside) November 10, 2015

#ParentingHack: get xtra speed & battery life from your iPad by not letting your 5yo learn how to re-download every app you've ever deleted. — Brent Almond (@DesignerDaddy) April 30, 2015

Parenting hack: train your child to think it's fun to scratch your back and play with your hair; all day, errrday. — Aubrayus. (@aubreyhunterrr) August 3, 2017

Parenting life hack: you can in fact make a daiquiri using a snow cone machine. #momofboys#momlife#lifehackspic.twitter.com/fRkskyorKB — Jill McKnight (@maerlyn99) July 24, 2017

Weekend parenting hack

1) Tell your kids to stay in bed until a certain time

2) Set their clock back an hour

3) Enjoy an extra hour of sleep — Robert Knop (@FatherWithTwins) April 16, 2016

Parent hack: When you get home, and your kids aren't there, it's the perfect time to eat everything you don't want to share. — Beau Coffron (@lunchboxdad) April 7, 2016

Toddler parenting hack: carry mini m&ms in your purse so you can get the mini humans to do what you want — Kaitlyn Dollens (@kaitlyn_dollens) September 10, 2017

I'm so grumpy tonight that my kids put themselves to bed just to get away from from me.



Parenting hack. — Katie (@katiestrong) July 11, 2017