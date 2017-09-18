    28 Hilarious Parenting Hacks From Crafty Moms And Dads

    Caroline Bologna
    Parenthood has a way of bringing out people’s crafty sides.

    Parenthood has a way of bringing out people’s crafty sides.

    Many parents like to share the clever hacks they come up with to ease the stress of caring for tiny humans (or just to find some comic relief).

    We’ve rounded up the best (and funniest) “parenting hacks” that moms and dads have tweeted. Keep scrolling for some hilariously real and useful advice.  

    • This article originally appeared on HuffPost.