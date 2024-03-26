25-year-old woman found shot dead on road, Michigan cops say. ‘Deserved to live life’

A 25-year-old woman described as a “great person all around” was discovered shot and killed along a Michigan roadway, according to state police and news reports.

The woman, identified by family as Ruby Garcia, was found with gunshot wounds on a Grand Rapids road late Friday, March 22, according to Michigan State Police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police did not say the circumstances that led to Garcia being shot.

“She was a great daughter, sister, aunt and friend,” Mavi Garcia told WXMI of her sister. “She will be remembered as being full of life and laughter. Those who were around her (knew) she was silly and made everyone laugh. Her loss has impacted the lives of many people. Her life was taken too soon. She deserved to live life, travel the world, have kids and follow her dreams.”

State police said Sunday, March 24, the investigation remained “very active.” Authorities announced later in the day a person of interest had been taken into custody.

Officials said charges would be announced in the afternoon of March 26.

Mavi Garcia described her sister as a “great person all around” who would “brighten up the room with her beautiful smile,” WZZM reported.

