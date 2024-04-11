What I-25 motorists in Pueblo, Colorado need to know before roadwork starts this Monday

The Colorado Department of Transportation will soon start a months-long project on Interstate 25 in Pueblo, which is expected to improve the highway in the long term and cause some delays during construction.

CDOT and its contract partner Martin Marietta will resurface north- and southbound I-25 between mile point 92 and 102. The project starts Monday, April 15 and also includes milling and overlay work between those mile points.

The project covers nearly all of I-25 in Pueblo. Mile point 102 is near Eagleridge Boulevard on the city's north side, and 92 is near the St. Charles Reservoir in southwestern Pueblo County.

Key pavement markings and roadway delineation are also part of the project.

Here’s what motorists should know about the roadwork and how it may impact them during their commute.

Signs direct commuters to Interstate 25 in Pueblo.

Road crews will start on the south end of I-25

The flow of work will be south to north, meaning crews will first tackle the roadway at mile point 92 near the St. Charles Reservoir, said Amber Shipley, a spokesperson for CDOT. Crews will work their way up I-25 in both the southbound and northbound lanes from there.

Because of this, expected traffic delays will be felt more on the south end of the project in its early stages. Those impacts will gradually migrate north in both lanes as crews make progress on the project.

How will this project impact traffic on I-25?

Commuters should expect single-lane closures between mile point 92 and 95 when work begins on Monday. Those closures will be active Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., when crews will be working in the area.

Paving operations will start in this area April 22 and last until approximately May 20. Crews plan to begin guardrail work there May 20 and complete it in mid-July, Shipley said.

Commuters travel to and from Interstate 25 in Pueblo on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

Traffic impacts on the north end of the project will be limited, if non-existent, until crews move toward mile points 95 and 102, which is expected to occur after May 20. Once they are ready to begin work in that area, they will be active overnight from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Single-lane closures will be in place during that window.

All-day single-lane closure to be active during summer

At some point in the next month or two, crews will be working between mile points 101 and 102 while also working further south on I-25. This is so crews can perform repairs and concrete panel replacements between 101 and 102, which will necessitate all-day single lane and shoulder closure in the northbound and southbound lanes for that mile.

Crew will start that work at some point between Memorial Day and the Fourth of July. It is estimated to last for one week, but it’s unclear when it will start between those two holidays. Shipley said crews will have a better sense of when it can begin after they've made progress on the project.

Why CDOT is resurfacing I-25 in Pueblo

This section of I-25 in Pueblo was on a list of state roadways that need repaving. The smoother roadway and other improvements are expected to "improve drivability and provide safer driving conditions for motorists," CDOT said in a news release.

“With repaving projects, it really is about duration and the last time the road was repaved because they have a lifespan,” Shipley told the Chieftain on Monday. “It’s just time for most of Pueblo to get new paving. The majority of it is just in need (so it can) continue for the next 15, 20 years.”

More: Why Dave Williams had Colorado reporter kicked from GOP Assembly & 5 other event takeaways

CDOT estimated the project will be completed this fall. It will cost nearly $16 million, which is covered by CDOT’s federal surface treatment funds.

Pueblo last experienced an expansive I-25 project in 2017, when CDOT crews replaced and rehabbed bridges, among other roadway improvements, along I-25. It costed around $69 million.

CDOT says to plan ahead and expect delays

The single-lane closures are expected to cause delays while active. Commuters can also expect ramp closures and reduced speeds within work zones.

CDOT also noted that commuters should plan ahead and that the project’s construction schedule is weather dependent.

Chieftain reporter Josué Perez can be reached at JHPerez@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, at @josuepwrites. Support local news, subscribe to The Pueblo Chieftain at subscribe.chieftain.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: I-25 roadwork in Pueblo, Colorado starts April 15, will last months