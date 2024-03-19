25,000 Caddo Parish individuals have early voted in the March 23 elections: Here's results

Nearly 25,000 people have already cast their votes in the 2024 Caddo presidential preference elections, according to the latest statistics from the Louisiana Secretary of State.

In Caddo Parish, the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office reported 24,860 early votes, comprising 7,485 mail-in ballots and 17,375 in-person ballots, as of Monday.

In the current election cycle, statistical analysis reveals that more Democrats have cast their votes early compared to Republicans. Specifically, 12,972 Democrats have voted early versus 8,631 Republicans. The trend is not new and has been observed in previous election as well.

Black voter turnout saw a significant increase, reaching 11,743 compared to the 6,924 turnout in early voting for the Nov. 18, 2023 elections.

In 2023, there were 7,780 mail-in ballots, but currently, that number is at 7,485; indicating a decrease.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's race is a crucial election to watch, with Democrat Henry Whitehorn and Republican John Nickelson vying for the position once again after Nickelson contest Whitehorn's victory in the Nov. 18, 2023 runoff.

Voters will also cast their ballots for their preferred presidential candidate, though it may be a forgone conclusion that President Joe Biden will represent the Democratic Party and former President Donald Trump will represent the Republican Party.

Early voting began Saturday morning, March 9, 2024, at Caddo Parish Registrar of Voters located at 525 Marshall Street in downtown Shreveport.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Here are the early voting stats for the March 23 elections