24-year-old man dies after being shot Friday morning in Portage Park

A 24-year-old man was pronounced dead after being wounded Friday morning in a shooting in the Portage Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The victim was wounded about 7 a.m. in the 3900 block of north Pittsburg Avenue. He was walking when someone opened fire in his direction striking him to the chest, police said.

He was taken in critical condition to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood where he was later pronounced dead.

No one was in custody for the fatal attack, and detectives were investigating.