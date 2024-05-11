24 graduate from Trinity College Nursing & Health Sciences
Trinity College of Nursing & Health Sciences held its commencement ceremony May 6 in Rock Island.
The 2024 graduating class was honored as 24 students received their diplomas from Trinity College at the Holiday Inn. The following degrees were presented:
Associate of Applied Science in Radiography
Madison Nicole Bonertz – Hillsdale, Illinois
Ivette Diaz – Muscatine, Iowa
Jessica B. Dingman – Manlius, Illinois
Eliza G. Hessell – East Moline, Illinois (Salutatorian)
Brooke Hickenbottom – Milan, Illinois
Kelly Jewell – Moline, Illinois (Valedictorian)
Paige Noelle Masias – Orion, Illinois
Lia McKenzie McGraw – Montgomery, Illinois
Mackenzie Lynn Proehl – Colona, Illinois
Madalyn Wagner – Davenport, Iowa
Megan Willsher – LeClaire, Iowa
Mireya Zepeda – Moline, Illinois
Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences
Natasha C. Montes Franceschi – Ponce, Puerto Rico (Valedictorian)
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Kelly Ann Lyons – Waukee, Iowa (Valedictorian)
Master of Science in Nursing
Yuina Abe – Saratoga Springs, New York (Valedictorian)
Rachael Elizabeth Aliprandi – Danville, Iowa (Salutatorian)
Christina Corona – Elgin, Illinois
Stephanie Corona – Elgin, Illinois
Ethan Shaoyun Hong – Milan, Illinois
Zara Khan – Chicago, Illinois
Magnolia Matthews – Chicago, Illinois (Valedictorian)
Macayla Nicole Moore – Ottumwa, Iowa
Alyssa M. Tompkins – Colona, Illinois
Iraklis Stavros Vorias – Dexter, Michigan
“We are proud to honor our graduates, their tireless dedication to the health and well-being of others will leave a lasting mark on the people and communities they serve,” Tracy Poelvoorde, PhD, chancellor of Trinity College, said. “Trinity College is proud to be a dedicated partner in preparing the next generation of healthcare leaders. We are committed to providing the latest teaching techniques and technologies to help develop highly skilled and qualified healthcare workers.”
Trinity College celebrates the following students:
Trinity College was first established in 1898 when Moline Public School of Nursing opened its doors to enroll four students. Since then, over 6,000 students have graduated from Trinity College. For more information, click here.
