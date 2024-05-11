23-year-old man arrested for murder of Ohio toddler

A 23-year-old man was arrested Friday for the murder of a toddler in Westwood.

Officers responded to a home in the 2700 block of Erlene Drive on Friday, May 3 for an unresponsive child, WCPO reported.

Kareem Keita, a 21-month-old, was found unresponsive.

First responders gave life-saving measures and transported him to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, but he later died due to his injuries, according to WCPO.

Police did not say what injuries caused Keita to be unresponsive.

Edward Murray was arrested by police on Friday for Keita’s murder.

Police have not said what relationship Murray has with Keita, if any.

He is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.