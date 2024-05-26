A 23-year-old was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex, Columbia police say

A man was shot and killed Saturday, according to the Columbia Police Department.

The shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. at the Colony Apartments, police said. That’s in the 6400 block of Bailey Street, by the intersection of West Beltline Boulevard and Farrow Road, not far from the intersection of Harden Street and Colonial Drive.

Officers responded to the scene after receiving a Shotspotter alert, police said.

ShotSpotter is a technology that uses acoustic monitors to detect a sound like gunfire. The system sends the gunfire’s location to Columbia police within 45 seconds.

The 23-year-old shooting victim was taken to an area hospital where he died, according to police.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the victim.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word about a shooter or shooters, or anyone else involved in the gunfire. Information about a motive for the shooting was not available.

No arrests have been reported, but police are continuing to investigate and collected evidence from the apartment complex.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

A history of violence

There have been multiple shootings, including some fatal, in recent years at the Colony Apartments.

On March 17, a woman was injured in a shooting at the apartment complex, police said.

During a March 2 shooting at the apartment complex, a man was hit by gunfire in the upper body and was in critical condition when he was taken to an area hospital, police said.

In August 2023, a 19-year-old was hospitalized after being shot in the upper body and was found outside the apartment complex, according to police.

A woman was killed in a shooting at the apartment complex in December 2022, police said.

In June 2022, a man was arrested after shooting two people following an argument at the apartment complex, police said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies sent officers to the apartment complex in January 2022 in a search for a man wanted on multiple charges, including a gun-related crime.

On Nov. 1, 2021, a 24-year-old man was shot in the upper body at the apartment complex and had money stolen from his pockets.

Months earlier, in May 2021, one man was killed and another was hurt in a shooting at the Colony Apartments, police said.

On March 3, 2021, a woman was charged after her 3-year-old son shot himself in the head while in one of the apartments at the complex, according to police.

In 2019, a man killed a woman at the apartment complex before turning the gun on himself, police said.