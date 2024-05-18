23 Kansas agencies team up to rescue woman who fell in spillway

WILSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman who fell into a spillway of the Toronto Lake Dam was rescued almost 12 hours later.

A release from the Woodson County Sheriff’s Office said around 2:50 a.m. on May 17, dispatch received multiple 911 calls saying a 65-year-old woman had fallen into the water on the eastside spillway of the Toronto Lake Dam.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene for rescue efforts, and at approximately 4 p.m., she was found alive one mile into Wilson County on Decatur Road.

The woman was checked by EMS and transported to a hospital for further evaluation. Agencies that responded were:

Woodson County Sheriff’s Office

Woodson County Rural Fire

Woodson County EMS

Woodson County Emergency Management

Toronto Fire Department

Yates Center Police Department

Wilson County Sheriff’s Office

Greenwood County Fire

Greenwood County EMS

Greenwood County Emergency Management

Eureka Fire Department

Chanute Fire Department

Neodesha Fire Department

Parsons Fire Department

Cherryvale Fire Department

Sedgwick County Fire and Rescue

Derby Fire Department

Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks

Wilson County Fire Department

Army Corp of Engineering

Kansas State Fire Marshall’s Office

Woodson County Dispatch

Wilson County Dispatch

“Thank you to all who assisted with other resources, food, and water,” the Woodson County Sheriff’s Office said in the release.

