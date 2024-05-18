23 Kansas agencies team up to rescue woman who fell in spillway
WILSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman who fell into a spillway of the Toronto Lake Dam was rescued almost 12 hours later.
A release from the Woodson County Sheriff’s Office said around 2:50 a.m. on May 17, dispatch received multiple 911 calls saying a 65-year-old woman had fallen into the water on the eastside spillway of the Toronto Lake Dam.
Multiple agencies responded to the scene for rescue efforts, and at approximately 4 p.m., she was found alive one mile into Wilson County on Decatur Road.
The woman was checked by EMS and transported to a hospital for further evaluation. Agencies that responded were:
Woodson County Sheriff’s Office
Woodson County Rural Fire
Woodson County EMS
Woodson County Emergency Management
Toronto Fire Department
Yates Center Police Department
Wilson County Sheriff’s Office
Greenwood County Fire
Greenwood County EMS
Greenwood County Emergency Management
Eureka Fire Department
Chanute Fire Department
Neodesha Fire Department
Parsons Fire Department
Cherryvale Fire Department
Sedgwick County Fire and Rescue
Derby Fire Department
Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks
Wilson County Fire Department
Army Corp of Engineering
Kansas State Fire Marshall’s Office
Woodson County Dispatch
Wilson County Dispatch
“Thank you to all who assisted with other resources, food, and water,” the Woodson County Sheriff’s Office said in the release.
