23 Kansas agencies team up to rescue woman who fell in spillway

Daniel Fair
·1 min read

WILSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman who fell into a spillway of the Toronto Lake Dam was rescued almost 12 hours later.

A release from the Woodson County Sheriff’s Office said around 2:50 a.m. on May 17, dispatch received multiple 911 calls saying a 65-year-old woman had fallen into the water on the eastside spillway of the Toronto Lake Dam.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene for rescue efforts, and at approximately 4 p.m., she was found alive one mile into Wilson County on Decatur Road.

The woman was checked by EMS and transported to a hospital for further evaluation. Agencies that responded were:

  • Woodson County Sheriff’s Office

  • Woodson County Rural Fire

  • Woodson County EMS

  • Woodson County Emergency Management

  • Toronto Fire Department

  • Yates Center Police Department

  • Wilson County Sheriff’s Office

  • Greenwood County Fire

  • Greenwood County EMS

  • Greenwood County Emergency Management

  • Eureka Fire Department

  • Chanute Fire Department

  • Neodesha Fire Department

  • Parsons Fire Department

  • Cherryvale Fire Department

  • Sedgwick County Fire and Rescue

  • Derby Fire Department

  • Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks

  • Wilson County Fire Department

  • Army Corp of Engineering

  • Kansas State Fire Marshall’s Office

  • Woodson County Dispatch

  • Wilson County Dispatch

“Thank you to all who assisted with other resources, food, and water,” the Woodson County Sheriff’s Office said in the release.

