23 get federal prison time for large-scale drug trafficking operation around Lubbock

More than 20 people have been sentenced for their roles in a large-scale drug trafficking enterprise in the Lubbock area that was linked to at least one fentanyl overdose death in 2021.

In total, 23 people were sentenced to a combined total of 218 years in federal prison, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas.

The final defendant, Beatrice Eunice Gutierrez, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix to 18 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Thursday in Lubbock federal court.

Members of the group are linked to at least one fatal overdose. The victim was located in a bedroom surrounded by blue pills later confirmed to contain fentanyl. Defendant Alexus Grubelnik later admitted she delivered the pills to his residence, hiding them under the doormat.

Over the course of the investigation, law enforcement seized more than 12,354 grams of fentanyl pills, 12,7311 grams of methamphetamine, 4,393 grams of heroin, 31 grams of oxycodone, 1.26 grams of cocaine, 35 firearms, and $155,204 in U.S. currency, the release states

Those sentenced include:

Steven Paul Echols, sentenced to 210 months for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Rachel Michelle Melendez, sentenced to 210 months for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Nicolas Blake Pereida, sentenced to 240 months for distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Brent Reed Angelle, sentenced to 188 months for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Alexus Michelle Grubelnik, sentenced to 135 months for distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

Beatrice Eunice Gutierrez, sentenced to 216 months for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Erik Hans Grosstueck, sentenced to 216 months for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

Brian Jacob Miller, sentenced to 70 months for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

Alexander Erik Pierce, sentenced to 186 months for distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

Christian Carlisle Enochs, sentenced to 60 months for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

Brannon Mikel Burns, sentenced to 42 months for distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

Matthew Ryan Chandler, sentenced to 42 months for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

Loddy Max Montoya, sentenced to 42 months for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

Trey Matthew Parrish, sentenced to 96 months for distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

Glen Donnell Nall, Jr., sentenced to 135 months for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Anthony Ray Morales, sentenced to 78 months for felon in possession of a firearm

Ronny Paul Spruiell, sentenced to 210 months for distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Kevontae Jalil Hawthorne, sentenced to 48 months for felon in possession of a firearm

Daniel Anthony Moreno, sentenced to 30 months for felon in possession of a firearm

Ethan Tyler Nieto, sentenced to 32 months for felon in possession of a firearm

Martin Rosalez III, aka Wedo, sentenced to 41 months for felon in possession of a firearm

Roberto Salinas, Jr., sentenced to 27 months for felon in possession of a firearm

Tevin Terelle Carrington, sentenced to 63 months for felon in possession of a firearm

A number of the defendants were tied to Lubbock’s Project Safe Neighborhood zone, a high-crime hotspot where federal, state, and local law enforcement leaders collaborate to reduce violence and increase community safety. Many had extensive criminal histories, including child sexual assault, aggravated assault, burglary, fraud, manufacture and delivery of controlled substances, and unlawful carrying of firearms.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives’ Dallas Field Division – Lubbock Resident Agency, the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Dallas Field Division – Lubbock Resident Agency, the United States Marshal Service, the Caprock HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) Task Force, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Lubbock Police Department, the Lubbock County Sherriff’s Office, and the Texas Anti-Gang Task Force conducted the investigation and arrest operation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean Long is prosecuted the case along with Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jeff Haag, Ann Howey, Callie Woolam, Matt McLeod, and Ryan Redd.

The case is an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) case. The OCDETF program was established in 1982 in order to attack and reduce the supply of illegal drugs entering the United States and to diminish violence and other criminal activity associated with the drug trade. The OCDETF program leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to identify, disrupt, and dismantle the highest-level drug traffickers and drug trafficking networks using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information can be found at

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: 23 get federal prison for drug trafficking operation around Lubbock