21 Sweet And Salty Halloween Costumes Perfect For Foodies

If your Instagram has more photos of food than people, then Halloween is probably your jam (and butter).
Dress to impress this season by channeling your favorite flavor. We’ve rounded up our favorite foodie Halloween costumes to satisfy your sweet and salty side.
Check out our favorites below
1 Avocado
2 Ramen noodles
3 Starbucks frappuccino and barista
4 Donut and milk
5 Pizza face mask
6 Snap, Crackle, and Pop
7 Sriracha and soy sauce baby costumes
8 Wine and cheese
9 S'mores costume
10 Bacon suit
11 Women's Candy Corn costume
12 Swedish fish
13 Kool-aid man
14 Cup of noodle baby costume
15 Adult Sriracha costume
16 SFW eggplant
17 Banana man face mask
18 Taco
19 Pineapple
Because pineapples are everywhere, for some reason. Shop it here.
20 Peanut butter and jelly sandwich
21 Instagram frame prop
Add this to any food costume, and you're instantly a foodie's Instagram post. Shop it here.
