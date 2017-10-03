    21 Sweet And Salty Halloween Costumes Perfect For Foodies

    Brittany Nims

    If your Instagram has more photos of food than people, then Halloween is probably your jam (and butter). 

    Dress to impress this season by channeling your favorite flavor. We’ve rounded up our favorite foodie Halloween costumes to satisfy your sweet and salty side.

    Check out our favorites below.

    1 Avocado

    (Jetcom)

    Shop it here

    2 Ramen noodles

    (Walmart)

    Shop it here

    3 Starbucks frappuccino and barista

    (Etsy)

    Shop it here

    4 Donut and milk

    (Etsy)

    Shop it here

    5 Pizza face mask

    (Spirit Halloween)

    Shop it here

    6 Snap, Crackle, and Pop

    (Spirit Halloween)

    Shop it here

    7 Sriracha and soy sauce baby costumes

    (Etsy)

    Shop them here

    8 Wine and cheese

    (Spirit Halloween)

    Shop it here.

    9 S'mores costume

    (Spirit Halloween)

    Shop it here

    10 Bacon suit

    (Amazon)

    Shop it here

    11 Women's Candy Corn costume

    (Target)

    Shop it here

    12 Swedish fish

    (Halloween Express)

    Shop it here

    13 Kool-aid man

    (Halloween Express)

    Shop it here

    14 Cup of noodle baby costume

    (Etsy)

    Shop it here

    15 Adult Sriracha costume

    (Halloween Express)

    Shop it here

    16 SFW eggplant

    (Halloween Express)

    Shop it here

    17 Banana man face mask

    (Halloween Express)

    Shop it here

    18 Taco

    (Target)

    Shop it here

    19 Pineapple

    (Target)

    Because pineapples are everywhere, for some reason. Shop it here

    20 Peanut butter and jelly sandwich

    (Target)

    Shop it here

    21 Instagram frame prop

    (Etsy)

    Add this to any food costume, and you're instantly a foodie's Instagram post. Shop it here

    HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

    • This article originally appeared on HuffPost.