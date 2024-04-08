The 2024 total solar eclipse captivates America: See stunning photos of the rare event

The 2024 total solar eclipse is taking place Monday and the country is watching.

The eclipse is reaching hundreds of cities and towns in a 115-mile wide path of totality across 13 U.S. states, temporarily covering communities in darkness. Some places will see totality for about four minutes.

The next time a total eclipse will be visible in the U.S. will be 2044, leaving skywatchers scrambling to save the memory as best they can.

While the astral event doesn't usually blind people (especially if they wear proper eye protection) there is an easy way to watch the moon pass in front of the sun: Check out the photos below from the USA TODAY Network as the 2024 solar eclipse captivates the country.

The beginning of the solar eclipse is seen from Fort Donelson National Battlefield in Dover, Tenn., Monday, April 8, 2024. Although Middle Tennessee was outside the path of totality, the region experienced at least 90% coverage of the sun.

The partial phases of the total solar eclipse in Evansville, Ind., Monday, April 8, 2024.

A partial solar eclipse is seen from El Paso, TX, on April 8, 2024. Guests were invited to watch portions of the solar eclipse, which will be partially seen in El Paso at about 82.1% at La Perla, the highest open-air rooftop in El Paso, TX, in the Plaza Hotel, on Monday, April 8, 2024.

April 8, 2024; Wapakoneta, OH, United States; Eclipse at 2:45 pm at the Neil Armstrong Air & Space Museum in Wapakoneta, Ohio.

A total solar eclipse is seen in Mazatlán, Mexico on Monday, April 8, 2024.

A total solar eclipse is seen from Little Elm, Texas on Monday, April 8, 2024.

What is a solar eclipse?

Any celestial object like a moon or a planet that passes between two other bodies can create an eclipse by obscuring the view of objects like the sun.

A total eclipse occurs when the moon appears as the same size as the sun and blocks the entire disk from Earth, leading to a period of darkness lasting several minutes. The resulting "totality," whereby observers can see the outermost layer of the sun's atmosphere known as the corona, confuses animals – causing nocturnal creatures to stir and bird and insects to fall silent.

A recent study even found that clouds activity is altered by eclipses as shallow cumulus clouds were observed vanishing when the moon obscured the sun.

