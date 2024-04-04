The 2024 solar eclipse is Monday. Here's everything you need to know

We're only days away from one of the biggest events in North America; The Great American Eclipse of 2024.

On Monday, the sun will be completely blocked by the moon along a corridor that in the US spans from Texas to Maine. There will be a partial eclipse in every state of the nation except Alaska and millions are expected to view it.

In Mississippi, it will be a partial eclipse ranging from 83% to 97% coverage.

So, here's everything you need to know about where, when and how to safely view this historic celestial event and what to expect in Mississippi.

Where is the 2024 eclipse path of totality?

Portions of a number of states will experience a total eclipse including:

Texas

Oklahoma

Arkansas

Tennessee

Missouri

Illinois

Kentucky

Indiana

Michigan

Ohio

Pennsylvania

New York

Vermont

New Hampshire

Maine

Things to look for during 2024 eclipse totality

According to NASA, there are a number of things to look for if you're in an area where the total eclipse will occur.

Shadow Bands: These are rapidly moving, long, dark bands with white spaces in between that can be seen on the sides of buildings or the ground just before and after totality. They can be very faint and difficult to photograph. Earth’s upper atmosphere distorts the sharp-edged light from the solar surface the same as it distorts starlight and causes stars to twinkle.

Baily's beads: As the moon moves across the sun, points of light shine around the moon’s edges. These are called Baily's Beads and are light rays from the sun streaming through the valleys along the moon's horizon. Baily’s Beads are very short-lived and may not last long enough to be noticeable.

Diamond ring: Baily’s Beads will begin to disappear until only a single bright spot will remain along the edge of the moon. This bright spot resembles a diamond in a giant ring formed by the rest of the sun’s atmosphere.

The 2024 eclipse is special

According to NASA, the longest the 2017 eclipse lasted was 2 minutes, 42 seconds in Illinois. The upcoming April 8 eclipse will last for more than four minutes from Mexico to as far north as Economy, Indiana.

It will also create a wider path of totality, allowing for a greater area of viewing.

Something else that makes the 2024 eclipse unusual is the timing. The sun is on an 11-year cycle and at the solar minimum solar flares and other eruptions are least active, but during the April eclipse it will be near the peak, or solar maximum.

That gives viewers a better chance of seeing streamers extending from the corona or possibly an eruption of solar material.

Also, there won't be another total eclipse of the sun in the continental US until 2045.

When to see the 2024 solar eclipse in Mississippi

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and earth. Regardless of where you are in Mississippi, the event will begin at about 12:30 p.m., peak a little after 1:50 p.m. and end at 3:10 p.m. or a few minutes after.

Click on the map below to find out when the eclipse will happen in your area.

Here's what the eclipse will look like in these Mississippi cities

Bay Saint Louis - 84.03%

Brookhaven - 89.29%

Clarksdale - 96.12%

Columbus - 90.62%

Greenville - 94.92%

Gulfport - 83.75%

Hattiesburg - 86.56%

Iuka - 93.63%

Jackson - 90.73%

Meridian - 88.17%

Natchez - 90.96%

Olive Branch - 96.80%

Oxford - 94.73%

Pascagoula - 82.76%

Picayune - 85.23%

Southaven - 97.00%

Starkville - 91.19%

Tupelo - 93.12%

Vicksburg - 91.96%

Waynesboro - 86.29%

To see the percentage of eclipsing in other cities in Mississippi and the U.S., visit eclispe2024.org.

Places near Mississippi to view the 2024 solar eclipse in totality

Although the eclipse will be impressive in Mississippi, it won't be the same as a total eclipse of the sun. So, for people who are willing to take a drive to witness the event, below are some of the cities in the path of totality that are closer to Mississippi according to Google Maps.

Jonesboro, Arkansas — 82 miles; 1 hour, 14 minutes from Southaven, Mississippi

Hot Springs Arkansas — 177 miles; 3 hours, 13 minutes from Greenville, Mississippi

Tyler, Texas — 271 miles, 4 hours; 3 minutes from Vicksburg, Mississippi

How to watch the 2024 solar eclipse

Chris Sirola, associate professor of astronomy and physics at the University of Southern Mississippi, gave advice on how to view solar eclipses.

Sirola said under no circumstances should anyone look at an eclipse without glasses outfitted with special lenses designed for eclipse-viewing. He also noted they're inexpensive and sell for about $15 per dozen online.

He said a welder's mask will work, too. Sirola also said cameras, binoculars and telescopes should be outfitted with a filter designed for the specific purpose of viewing eclipses.

You may also see it on the ground. Sirola said as light from the eclipse passes through small openings in leaves on trees, an image of the eclipse can be projected onto the ground or flat surfaces such as a deck similar to how a primitive pinhole camera projects images onto film.

According to NASA, this pinhole camera effect can be duplicated with a note card with a small hole in it or even with a colander by holding it between the sun and a flat surface.

You can also click here to learn how to make an eclipse viewer.

