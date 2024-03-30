The 2024 solar eclipse is coming soon. Here’s where you can view

Alan Hanstein, executive director of the Challenger Learning Center, uses a special telescope to look directly at the sun Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

Looking to get outside and view the Great North American Eclipse on April 8? The Challenger Learning Center will be hosting a viewing event in Kleman Plaza with the Tallahassee Astronomical Society.

Inside the planetarium, the Challenger center will stream the celestial event and the movement of the eclipse across North America. They'll also have glasses on hand for $2 for an outdoor watch party in Kleman Plaza where TAS will set up telescopes.

Floridians will see 71% of a total eclipse, so not completely covered, but Alan Hanstein, executive director of the Challenger Learning Center, says folks will still be in for a "real treat."

"The sun is so bright that even at 71% if you were just walking around town, you would think it's just a cloudy, hazy day," Hanstein told the Tallahassee Democrat.

In 2017, thousands of all ages gathered at the Challenger Learning Center's viewing party at Kleman Plaza to witness the brief but historical solar eclipse.

Alternative viewing options in town

For those who can’t make it to the Kleman Plaza, Ken Kopczynski, who writes columns for the Tallahassee Democrat under his "Sky Guy" moniker, says the eclipse can be viewed anywhere with safety glasses.

"You can see the eclipse anywhere you can see the sun,” Kopczynski told the Tallahassee Democrat.

He suggests viewers go to an open space like Cascades Park, stand by on a sidewalk, visit the Kleman Plaza or even set up camp on a rooftop to catch the extraordinary sight, but urges all to wear solar glasses.

A list of suppliers for safe solar filters and viewers can be found online from The American Astronomical Society (AAS). Various Home Depot, Lowes and Walmart locations sell ISO-compliant safe eclipse glasses and/or handheld viewers, the group states.

Safe eclipse glasses will meet the "ISO 12312-2" standard. To best protect your eyes, the AAS recommends wearing eclipse glasses that are "recognized by the American Astronomical Society's Solar Eclipse Task Force as a supplier of safe solar viewers/filters," per the AAS site.

For those who don't have solar glasses, there are alternative options for viewing the eclipse. Casting a shadow on the ground using a pen and punching a hole through a sheet of paper or using a colander works just as well as any pair of glasses. The AAS site offers helpful instructions to set them up.

Alaijah Brown can be reached at ABrown1@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: A Tallahassee viewer's guide for the April 8 eclipse