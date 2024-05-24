2024 Milwaukee July 3rd lakefront fireworks canceled; here's why

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County Parks said, due to lack of sponsorship, the July 3 lakefront fireworks will not be held in 2024.

The summer tradition typically brings thousands of people, like Ben Cook and his family, to the lakefront. Now, it may be a thing of the past.

"They’re always definitely the highlight of the city’s Fourth of July celebration," Cook said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"At this point, we believe that the Third of July fireworks have run their course," said Guy Smith, Milwaukee County Parks executive director.

Milwaukee County Parks officials said they've had dozens of conversations with potential donors, but tighter budgets have kept those donors from stepping forward. Smith said it typically costs around $370,000 to put on the show. The county had to subsidize that cost.

Milwaukee Lakefront Fireworks 2023

"It became clear as we got into late winter, early spring that we weren’t making any progress," he said.

FOX6 asked if a sponsor or donor stepping up now would change the decision already made. Smith said they simply do not have the time or the resources to secure the necessary vendors to properly operate the fireworks. Because of this, even if someone stepped forward, the fireworks will still not be held in 2024.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"The cost outweighs the revenue that we do receive," said Jeff Orlowski, Milwaukee County Parks director of recreation.

Parks officials said the decision helps the department avoid an additional $20,000 in average costs for additional staff labor hours, overtime, dumpsters, fencing and portable toilets. It also allows the department to spread out staffing, resources and focus on other events happening throughout Milwaukee County.

Milwaukee Lakefront Fireworks 2023

"We’re still going to celebrate Fourth of July," resident Alec Feygin said. "It’s unfortunate, but the funding is the funding."

"I would rather see a drone video, like if the city wants to invest in some drones, you could do that every year."

Statement from Smith: "We recognize the disappointment that this news may bring. However, our commitment to providing vibrant and accessible recreational spaces remains unwavering. We are grateful for the years of generous support from sponsors that have allowed us to create lasting memories, and we express our gratitude to the community for their continued understanding and support."

Lakefront fireworks alternatives

Milwaukee County Parks said there are 14 fireworks celebrations located at parks throughout the county on the Fourth of July. Those shows and celebrations include:

Hales Corners: Hales Corners Park

Cudahy: Sheridan Park

Glendale: Kletzsch Park

South Milwaukee: Grant Park

Milwaukee: Alcott Park, Wilson Park, Mitchell Park, Washington Park, Noyes Park, Lincoln Park, Jackson Park, Humboldt Park, Gordon Park, Lake Park, King Park (no fireworks; celebration only)