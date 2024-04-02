2024 elections set in SC. Here’s who is running in York, Chester, Lancaster counties

Political candidates are launching 2024 campaigns in the Rock Hill region, including in a primary race for York County’s top prosecutor and a congressional rematch.

Contested party primaries are June 11. The general election is Nov. 5. Candidate filing ended Monday in York, Chester, and Lancaster counties, according to the S.C. Election Commission.

Here’s who filed to run in congressional, legislature and local races, and from which party, according to the state election commission. Go to SCvotes.org for a full list of statewide candidates, and to check what races you can vote in.

Sheriff and solicitor election

Just before filing closed, Beth Bryant Tolson, wife of York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson, filed as a Republican to run for sheriff. Kevin Tolson, who had already filed for re-election, told The Herald he is withdrawing from the race.

Beth Tolson, 53, has been in law enforcement 32 years, including time as a deputy and an investigator. Her father, Bruce Bryant, was York County Sheriff from 1997 to 2017.

Longtime Republican incumbent 16th Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett, the top prosecutor for York and Union counties, faces a Republican primary challenge from Tyler Bratton, an assistant public defender.

Brackett has been solicitor since 2006 and has not faced political opposition from either his own party or a Democrat since 2008. He has been a prosecutor in York County for more than 30 years.

Bratton is a former prosecutor in Horry County who’s making his first run at public office.

The top, elected solicitor runs the office that handles thousands of cases in York County each year, and has the final say on plea deals and decisions about whether to prosecute cases or not.

Brackett made national headlines during his current term when he prosecuted a former Rock Hill police officer for alleged assault after a 2021 viral video showing an arrest of a Black man caused three days of protest in the city. The ex-officer was acquitted by a jury at trial in 2022.

Ralph Norman and SC legislature seats

Republican Rep. Ralph Norman of Rock Hill filed for re-election and has no primary opposition for the his 5th Congressional District seat. But he will face opposition in November’s general election, filings show.

Democrat Evangeline Hundley filed again this year in a bid to try and unseat Norman. Hundley does not have primary opposition in the Democratic Party, according to the election commission website.

Norman easily beat Hundley in 2022 by about 30 points.

Another candidate, Elizabeth Tedder, has also filed for the seat as a write-in, according to the Federal Election Commission website.

The 5th Congressional District covers all of York, Chester and Lancaster counties. It covers other counties, including all of Kershaw, Cherokee, Fairfield and parts of others.

Several South Carolina state Senate and House races also are contested.

In State House District 43 that covers part of York and Chester, Republican Elias Irizarrry is running against incumbent Republican Randy Ligon.

Irizarry, a Citadel cadet, pleaded guilty in 2023 for a misdemeanor from the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot in Washington, D.C. and served two weeks in prison for that conviction.

Who is on the York County ballot in 2024?

Here’s a full list of all candidates who filed by Monday’s deadline for races on the ballot in 2024.

U.S. House of Representatives District 5

▪ Ralph Norman (Republican)

▪ Evangeline Hundley (Democrat)

▪ Elizabeth Tedder (Write-in)

SC State Senate 14

▪ Harvey Peeler (Republican)

SC State Senate District 15

▪ Wes Climer (Republican)

▪ Sarah Work (Alliance Party)

SC State Senate District 16

▪ Michael Johnson (Republican)

▪ Kiral Mace (Worker’s Party)

SC State Senate District 17

▪ Tibi Czentye (Republican)

▪ Mike Fanning (Democrat)

▪ Tripp McCoy (Republican)

▪ Everett Stubbs (Republican)

SC State House District 26

▪ Elizabeth Enns (Republican)

▪ Kiral Mace (Worker’s Party)

▪ David Martin (Republican)

▪ Matt Vilardebo (Democrat)

SC State House District 29

▪ Dennis Moss (Republican)

SC State House District 43

▪ Elias Irizarry (Republican)

▪ Randy Ligon (Republican)

SC State House District 46

▪ Heath Sessions (Republican)

▪ John Zabel (Democrat)

SC State House District 47

▪ Tommy Pope (Republican)

SC State House District 48

▪ Brandon Guffey (Republican)

SC State House District 49

▪ John King (Democrat)

SC State House District 66

▪ Michele Branning (Republican)

▪ Jackie Terribile (Republican)

16th Circuit Solicitor

▪ Kevin Brackett (Republican)

▪ Tyler Bratton (Republican)

York County Sheriff

▪ Beth Bryant Tolson (Republican)

▪ Kevin Tolson (Republican) Note: Kevin Tolson said he is going to withdraw as a candidate before the April 19 deadline.

York County Clerk of Court

▪ Angie Bryant (Republican)

York County Coroner

▪ Sabrina Gast (Republican)

York County Council District 1

▪ Tom Audette (Republican)

York County Council District 2

▪ Jason Amentler (Republican)

▪ Andrew Litten (Republican)

▪ Allison Love (Republican)

York County Council District 5

▪ Christi Cox (Republican)

York County Council District 6

A. Watts Huckabee Sr.

Who is on the Chester County ballot in 2024?

Here’s a full list of all candidates who filed by Monday’s deadline for races on the ballot in 2024.

U.S. House of Representatives District 5

▪ Ralph Norman (Republican)

▪ Evangeline Hundley (Democrat)

▪ Elizabeth Tedder (Write-in)

SC State Senate District 17

▪ Tibi Czentye (Republican)

▪ Mike Fanning (Democrat)

▪ Tripp McCoy (Republican)

▪ Everett Stubbs (Republican)

SC State House District 41

▪ Annie E. McDaniel (Democrat)

SC State House District 43

▪ Elias Irizarry (Republican)

▪ Randy Ligon (Republican)

Chester County Sheriff

▪ Max Dorsey (Republican)

Chester County Clerk of Court

▪ Sue Carpenter (Democrat)

▪ A. Tenna Thompson Cook (Democrat)

Chester County Coroner

▪ Terry Tinker (Democrat)

Chester County Auditor

▪ Donald Wade (Democrat)

Chester County Treasurer

▪ Thomas Darby (Republican)

Chester County Council District 3

▪ Ken Hines (Democrat)

▪ Bobby Raines (Republican)

Chester County Council District 4

▪ Pete Wilson (Republican)

Chester County Council District 6

▪ William “Buddha” Killian

Who is on the Lancaster County ballot in 2024?

Here’s a full list of all candidates who filed by Monday’s deadline for races on the ballot in 2024.

U.S. House of Representatives District 5

▪ Ralph Norman (Republican)

▪ Evangeline Hundley (Democrat)

▪ Elizabeth Tedder (Write-in)

SC State Senate District 16

▪ Michael Johnson (Republican)

▪ Kiral Mace (Worker’s Party)

SC State Senate District 17

▪ Tibi Czentye (Republican)

▪ Mike Fanning (Democrat)

▪ Tripp McCoy (Republican)

▪ Everett Stubbs (Republican)

SC State Senate District 27

▪ Allen Blackmon (Republican)

▪ Yokima Cureton (Democrat)

▪ Penry Gustafson (Republican)

SC State House District 44

▪ Katie Crosby (Democrat)

▪ Mike Neese (Republican)

SC State House District 45

▪ Vic Dabney (Republican)

▪ Brandon Newton (Republican)

▪ Nicole Ventour (Democrat)

SC State House District 53

▪ Bruce Wallace (Democrat)

▪ Richard Richie Yow (Republican)

SC State House District 65

▪ Cody Mitchell (Republican)

Lancaster County Sheriff

▪ Barry Faile (Republican)

Lancaster County Clerk of Court

▪ Mike Watkins (Republican)

Lancaster County Coroner

▪ Karla Knight Deese (Republican)

Lancaster County Auditor

▪ Suzette Connell Murphy (Republican)

Lancaster County Treasurer

▪ Carrie Williams Helms (Republican)

Lancaster County Council District 1

▪ John A. Delfausse (Forward Party)

▪ Stuart Graham (Republican)

Lancaster County Council District 3

▪ Billy Mosteller (Republican)

Lancaster County Council District 5

▪ Steve Harper (Republican)

Lancaster County Council District 7

▪ Brian Carnes (Republican)

▪ Jarrika Coutchure (Republican)