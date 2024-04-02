2024 elections set in SC. Here’s who is running in York, Chester, Lancaster counties

Political candidates are launching 2024 campaigns in the Rock Hill region, including in a primary race for York County’s top prosecutor and a congressional rematch.

Contested party primaries are June 11. The general election is Nov. 5. Candidate filing ended Monday in York, Chester, and Lancaster counties, according to the S.C. Election Commission.

Here’s who filed to run in congressional, legislature and local races, and from which party, according to the state election commission. Go to SCvotes.org for a full list of statewide candidates, and to check what races you can vote in.

Sheriff and solicitor election

Just before filing closed, Beth Bryant Tolson, wife of York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson, filed as a Republican to run for sheriff. Kevin Tolson, who had already filed for re-election, told The Herald he is withdrawing from the race.

Beth Tolson, 53, has been in law enforcement 32 years, including time as a deputy and an investigator. Her father, Bruce Bryant, was York County Sheriff from 1997 to 2017.

Longtime Republican incumbent 16th Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett, the top prosecutor for York and Union counties, faces a Republican primary challenge from Tyler Bratton, an assistant public defender.

Brackett has been solicitor since 2006 and has not faced political opposition from either his own party or a Democrat since 2008. He has been a prosecutor in York County for more than 30 years.

Bratton is a former prosecutor in Horry County who’s making his first run at public office.

The top, elected solicitor runs the office that handles thousands of cases in York County each year, and has the final say on plea deals and decisions about whether to prosecute cases or not.

Brackett made national headlines during his current term when he prosecuted a former Rock Hill police officer for alleged assault after a 2021 viral video showing an arrest of a Black man caused three days of protest in the city. The ex-officer was acquitted by a jury at trial in 2022.

Ralph Norman and SC legislature seats

Republican Rep. Ralph Norman of Rock Hill filed for re-election and has no primary opposition for the his 5th Congressional District seat. But he will face opposition in November’s general election, filings show.

Democrat Evangeline Hundley filed again this year in a bid to try and unseat Norman. Hundley does not have primary opposition in the Democratic Party, according to the election commission website.

Norman easily beat Hundley in 2022 by about 30 points.

Another candidate, Elizabeth Tedder, has also filed for the seat as a write-in, according to the Federal Election Commission website.

The 5th Congressional District covers all of York, Chester and Lancaster counties. It covers other counties, including all of Kershaw, Cherokee, Fairfield and parts of others.

Several South Carolina state Senate and House races also are contested.

In State House District 43 that covers part of York and Chester, Republican Elias Irizarrry is running against incumbent Republican Randy Ligon.

Irizarry, a Citadel cadet, pleaded guilty in 2023 for a misdemeanor from the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot in Washington, D.C. and served two weeks in prison for that conviction.

Who is on the York County ballot in 2024?

Here’s a full list of all candidates who filed by Monday’s deadline for races on the ballot in 2024.

U.S. House of Representatives District 5

Ralph Norman (Republican)

Evangeline Hundley (Democrat)

Elizabeth Tedder (Write-in)

SC State Senate 14

Harvey Peeler (Republican)

SC State Senate District 15

Wes Climer (Republican)

Sarah Work (Alliance Party)

SC State Senate District 16

Michael Johnson (Republican)

Kiral Mace (Worker’s Party)

SC State Senate District 17

Tibi Czentye (Republican)

Mike Fanning (Democrat)

Tripp McCoy (Republican)

Everett Stubbs (Republican)

SC State House District 26

Elizabeth Enns (Republican)

Kiral Mace (Worker’s Party)

David Martin (Republican)

Matt Vilardebo (Democrat)

SC State House District 29

Dennis Moss (Republican)

SC State House District 43

Elias Irizarry (Republican)

Randy Ligon (Republican)

SC State House District 46

Heath Sessions (Republican)

John Zabel (Democrat)

SC State House District 47

Tommy Pope (Republican)

SC State House District 48

Brandon Guffey (Republican)

SC State House District 49

John King (Democrat)

SC State House District 66

Michele Branning (Republican)

Jackie Terribile (Republican)

16th Circuit Solicitor

Kevin Brackett (Republican)

Tyler Bratton (Republican)

York County Sheriff

Beth Bryant Tolson (Republican)

Kevin Tolson (Republican) Note: Kevin Tolson said he is going to withdraw as a candidate before the April 19 deadline.

York County Clerk of Court

Angie Bryant (Republican)

York County Coroner

Sabrina Gast (Republican)

York County Council District 1

Tom Audette (Republican)

York County Council District 2

Jason Amentler (Republican)

Andrew Litten (Republican)

Allison Love (Republican)

York County Council District 5

Christi Cox (Republican)

York County Council District 6

A. Watts Huckabee Sr.

Who is on the Chester County ballot in 2024?

Here’s a full list of all candidates who filed by Monday’s deadline for races on the ballot in 2024.

U.S. House of Representatives District 5

Ralph Norman (Republican)

Evangeline Hundley (Democrat)

Elizabeth Tedder (Write-in)

SC State Senate District 17

Tibi Czentye (Republican)

Mike Fanning (Democrat)

Tripp McCoy (Republican)

Everett Stubbs (Republican)

SC State House District 41

Annie E. McDaniel (Democrat)

SC State House District 43

Elias Irizarry (Republican)

Randy Ligon (Republican)

Chester County Sheriff

Max Dorsey (Republican)

Chester County Clerk of Court

Sue Carpenter (Democrat)

A. Tenna Thompson Cook (Democrat)

Chester County Coroner

Terry Tinker (Democrat)

Chester County Auditor

Donald Wade (Democrat)

Chester County Treasurer

Thomas Darby (Republican)

Chester County Council District 3

Ken Hines (Democrat)

Bobby Raines (Republican)

Chester County Council District 4

Pete Wilson (Republican)

Chester County Council District 6

William “Buddha” Killian

Who is on the Lancaster County ballot in 2024?

Here’s a full list of all candidates who filed by Monday’s deadline for races on the ballot in 2024.

U.S. House of Representatives District 5

Ralph Norman (Republican)

Evangeline Hundley (Democrat)

Elizabeth Tedder (Write-in)

SC State Senate District 16

Michael Johnson (Republican)

Kiral Mace (Worker’s Party)

SC State Senate District 17

Tibi Czentye (Republican)

Mike Fanning (Democrat)

Tripp McCoy (Republican)

Everett Stubbs (Republican)

SC State Senate District 27

Allen Blackmon (Republican)

Yokima Cureton (Democrat)

Penry Gustafson (Republican)

SC State House District 44

Katie Crosby (Democrat)

Mike Neese (Republican)

SC State House District 45

Vic Dabney (Republican)

Brandon Newton (Republican)

Nicole Ventour (Democrat)

SC State House District 53

Bruce Wallace (Democrat)

Richard Richie Yow (Republican)

SC State House District 65

Cody Mitchell (Republican)

Lancaster County Sheriff

Barry Faile (Republican)

Lancaster County Clerk of Court

Mike Watkins (Republican)

Lancaster County Coroner

Karla Knight Deese (Republican)

Lancaster County Auditor

Suzette Connell Murphy (Republican)

Lancaster County Treasurer

Carrie Williams Helms (Republican)

Lancaster County Council District 1

John A. Delfausse (Forward Party)

Stuart Graham (Republican)

Lancaster County Council District 3

Billy Mosteller (Republican)

Lancaster County Council District 5

Steve Harper (Republican)

Lancaster County Council District 7

Brian Carnes (Republican)

Jarrika Coutchure (Republican)