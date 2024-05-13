2023-2024 Season In Review: Growth issues, real estate, Shiny Awards, best photos and more

The 2023-24 Palm Beach season, which pivoted around an influx of new residents amid a volatile real estate market, has come to an end.

While the wet weather during the early part of the season put a damper on things, it wasn't enough to slow the uptick in business for retailers, restaurants and hotels as well as real estate.

Town officials faced challenges on multiple fronts at they tried to address traffic, parking and sometimes controversial requests from developers. They had some success, but some issues will linger through the summer and likely return next season.

There was a lot to cover, and our reporters have touched on the major issues. Read on:

And The Winners Are: 2024 SHINY Awards for a back-to-normal season that was anything but

A nod to the season's winners, from a rock 'n' roll giant to the goddess of elegant living. Oh, and a pair of gun-toting doofuses. Read more

Billy and Alexis Joel, center, are flanked by Jimmy and Margot Nederlander

The season in photos: Our photographers' favorite pics of the 2023-24 season

A look back in pictures on the 2023-2024 season in Palm Beach, from the beauty of blooms to stormy weather, Donald Trump and Melania, a landing by Navy Seals. Read more

Sybil and Stella, a pair of bearded collies, go for a morning walk in high winds near the intersection of Worth Ave. and S. Ocean Blvd. Saturday morning December 16, 2023.

Palm Beach tackles development concerns, traffic congestion, parking

Amid concerns about overdevelopment threatening the town's character, council members delayed decisions on a handful of controversial projects that have generated significant backlash from the public. Read more

A modified plan to redevelop the historic Paramount Theatre Building eliminates a number of the project's most controversial elements. Plans were submitted to the town Monday and will be presented to the Town Council in March.

Palm Beach real estate is wide awake after a sleepy start to the season

The last three months were the busiest of the Palm Beach real estate season, with sizable sales and multiple properties landing under contract. Read more

The Estate Section neighborhood, home to some of the most expensive real estate in Palm Beach, is seen from the air in this photo taken several years ago. The traditional end of Palm Beach's winter season has arrived, but the real estate market remains busy, especially on the high end, real estate observers say.

Palm Beach fire and police officials share end-of-season updates

Public safety officials are working to combat vehicle burglaries, educate the public about falls and cardiac care, and using the off-season to train. Read more

Palm Beach Fire Rescue crews responded Monday evening to fires at a pair of houses on Chilean Avenue, caused by the combination of a generator explosion and downed power line, with crews unsure which happened first.

Zoning board balances town-wide reforms and development interest

Planning and Zoning Commission balanced development interest while reviewing the draft comprehensive plan and reviewing the revamp zone code. Read more

In Memoriam: Palm Beachers who left us in 2023-2024 season

Remembering the Palm Beach residents who left us this past season. Read more

Iris Apfel in front of her exhibition at The Norton Museum 2007. Iris Apfel, a textile expert, interior designer and fashion celebrity known for her eccentric style, has died, Friday, March 1, 2024. She was 102.

What were the biggest real estate sales of the 2023-2024 season in Palm Beach?

Here are the Palm Beach single-family deals that hit $20 million between Sept. 1, 2023, and May 3, 2024, plus the biggest condo and commercial sales. Read more

The most expensive residential property in Palm Beach sold during the first quarter was a lakefront estate at 740 Hi Mount Road, seen with the red roof in the center. The property sold privately in March for $74.25 million.

Editorial: Word's out and Palm Beach is no longer a well-kept secret

Thanks to a variety of factors, the town is no longer reserved just for insiders and continues to evolve. Read more

The eastbound and westbound right lanes of the Flagler Memorial Bridge will be closed for electrical maintenance from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

Palm Beach Daily News editorial cartoons

Cartoonist David Willson shares his favorite cartoons of the season. See more

Edtoon for 2/4/24

Palm Beach retailers have booming season despite bad-weather start

The Palm Beach business environment is "vibrant," merchants say, as a younger coterie of residents does it shopping on the town's storied avenues. Read more

Michael Maus, right, of Maus and Hoffman works with master tailor Joao Batista, left, to fit customer Cortie Wetherill with an Italian-made Solemare hopsack jacket last month.

Two high-profile restaurants on the way and a return to al fresco dining

Two other popular restaurants on the island debuted lunch service in December after having been dinner-only hot spots. Read more

Ta-boo

Hotels and resorts bustle with guests, upgrade amenities and gather awards

In both October and February, island hotels — from The Breakers to the Four Seasons to The Colony to the Brazilian Court — earned high marks. Read more

The pool area at the Four Seasons

Off the market: Weddings and engagements from the Shiny Sheet's 2023-24 pages

No longer a Real Housewife of New York, but do Tinsley Mortimer's vows make her a Real Housewife of Augusta? Read more

Tinsley Mortimer and Robert Bovard

Palm Beach area upholds its reputation as a hotspot for the arts

In addition to the usual bountiful array of choices, the arts season saw growth on the part of several of its institutions. Read more

Rob Donohoe and Helena Ruoti in "Death of a Salesman," which played Palm Beach Dramaworks in April.

