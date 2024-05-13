2023-2024 Season In Review: Growth issues, real estate, Shiny Awards, best photos and more
The 2023-24 Palm Beach season, which pivoted around an influx of new residents amid a volatile real estate market, has come to an end.
While the wet weather during the early part of the season put a damper on things, it wasn't enough to slow the uptick in business for retailers, restaurants and hotels as well as real estate.
Town officials faced challenges on multiple fronts at they tried to address traffic, parking and sometimes controversial requests from developers. They had some success, but some issues will linger through the summer and likely return next season.
There was a lot to cover, and our reporters have touched on the major issues. Read on:
And The Winners Are: 2024 SHINY Awards for a back-to-normal season that was anything but
A nod to the season's winners, from a rock 'n' roll giant to the goddess of elegant living. Oh, and a pair of gun-toting doofuses. Read more
The season in photos: Our photographers' favorite pics of the 2023-24 season
A look back in pictures on the 2023-2024 season in Palm Beach, from the beauty of blooms to stormy weather, Donald Trump and Melania, a landing by Navy Seals. Read more
Palm Beach tackles development concerns, traffic congestion, parking
Amid concerns about overdevelopment threatening the town's character, council members delayed decisions on a handful of controversial projects that have generated significant backlash from the public. Read more
Palm Beach real estate is wide awake after a sleepy start to the season
The last three months were the busiest of the Palm Beach real estate season, with sizable sales and multiple properties landing under contract. Read more
Palm Beach fire and police officials share end-of-season updates
Public safety officials are working to combat vehicle burglaries, educate the public about falls and cardiac care, and using the off-season to train. Read more
Zoning board balances town-wide reforms and development interest
Planning and Zoning Commission balanced development interest while reviewing the draft comprehensive plan and reviewing the revamp zone code. Read more
In Memoriam: Palm Beachers who left us in 2023-2024 season
Remembering the Palm Beach residents who left us this past season. Read more
What were the biggest real estate sales of the 2023-2024 season in Palm Beach?
Here are the Palm Beach single-family deals that hit $20 million between Sept. 1, 2023, and May 3, 2024, plus the biggest condo and commercial sales. Read more
Editorial: Word's out and Palm Beach is no longer a well-kept secret
Thanks to a variety of factors, the town is no longer reserved just for insiders and continues to evolve. Read more
Palm Beach Daily News editorial cartoons
Cartoonist David Willson shares his favorite cartoons of the season. See more
Palm Beach retailers have booming season despite bad-weather start
The Palm Beach business environment is "vibrant," merchants say, as a younger coterie of residents does it shopping on the town's storied avenues. Read more
Two high-profile restaurants on the way and a return to al fresco dining
Two other popular restaurants on the island debuted lunch service in December after having been dinner-only hot spots. Read more
Hotels and resorts bustle with guests, upgrade amenities and gather awards
In both October and February, island hotels — from The Breakers to the Four Seasons to The Colony to the Brazilian Court — earned high marks. Read more
Off the market: Weddings and engagements from the Shiny Sheet's 2023-24 pages
No longer a Real Housewife of New York, but do Tinsley Mortimer's vows make her a Real Housewife of Augusta? Read more
Palm Beach area upholds its reputation as a hotspot for the arts
In addition to the usual bountiful array of choices, the arts season saw growth on the part of several of its institutions. Read more
