The season in photos: Our photographers' favorite pics of the 2023-24 season

You may not see them, but the Daily News has two photographers who are out there each day chronicling the life of Palm Beach.

And what Damon Higgins and Meghan McCarthy capture are special moments in the comings and goings of the town that tell us, often more eloquently than words, of what this unique part of South Florida is all about.

Take a look at the photos they've chosen from their seasonal ambulations: Here are moments of political import; a farewell to a retiring city official; nature up-close in fauna and flora; a celebrity hug; a partial eclipse; a traffic jam; and, as always, exceptional weather, including winds that toppled a Christmas tree and made some difficult seeing for a couple of bearded collies.

Hoda Kotb takes a moment to hug fan Jonathan Chang, of Weston, during her book signing for Hope Is A Rainbow outside Jennifer Miller Jewelry in Via Mizner on Worth Avenue in Palm Beach March 9, 2024.

One other thing you might notice is the color that explodes from a flower arrangement at the Four Arts, that illuminates a shaving-brush tree, that serves as a backdrop for a snacking honeybee, that makes a fashion ad vivid, or that marks the costume of a child dressed like an avocado. That, too, is what Palm Beach is all about.

It's something to see, this town, and here, in the work of our photographers, was a view of how it looked in the season of 2023-24. Here's hoping these images bring you back to the bustle that was as we head into the slower part of the year.

A woman talks on her cell phone in the Esplanade Shopping Mall next to a Carolina Herrera ad Friday, February 23, 2024.

