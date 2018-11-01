The 2019 Honda Civic Gets Revised Styling and a Volume Knob [Updated with Hatchback Pricing]

From Car and Driver

UPDATE 11/1/18: The 2019 Honda Civic hatchback does not get the same revised exterior styling as the coupe and sedan, but does receive the new infotainment setup with a volume knob and the standard Honda Sensing active-safety equipment. Prices start at $22,345 for the base LX model with a CVT and $23,145 for our favorite version, the Civic Sport with a six-speed manual transmission.

UPDATE 9/24/18: Honda has released more details about the 2019 Civic, including the fact that sedans and coupes with the optional 1.5-liter turbo four-cylinder engine will no longer be offered with a six-speed manual transmission; a CVT is now standard on the 1.5T-powered EX, EX-L, and Touring trims. We have also updated our story below with pricing for the 2019 lineup and additional details on the new Sport trim level.

Honda is rolling out some welcome updates to the Civic sedan and coupe for 2019. Along with the requisite styling tweaks that give the front end a slightly cleaner look, these Civics with trunks also get a new Sport trim level, newly standard active-safety features, and a volume knob for the infotainment system.

The new Civic Sport sedan and coupe differ from the Sport hatchback in that they have the base naturally aspirated 2.0-liter inline-four rather than the more powerful 1.5-liter turbo four. Like the Sport hatch, though, the Civic Sport sedan and coupe have stiffer suspension tuning, although they do without have the hatchback's different exhaust system, meaning they make the same 158 horsepower as the LX with the 2.0-liter engine. But the Sport sedan and coupe at least look the part, with the same blacked-out front end, body kit, 18-inch wheels, rear spoiler, and center exhaust.

We’re also happy to note that the Civic gets an updated version of the HondaLink infotainment system, which comes standard on all trim levels except the base LX. On the revamped 7.0-inch touchscreen system, Honda finally does away with the annoying touch-sensitive slider control for audio volume and replaces it with a conventional knob (we assume the Civic’s system will look similar to the setup on the 2018 Fit).

More active-safety features are now standard on all 2019 Civic sedans and coupes as the Honda Sensing package rolls out across the entire lineup. That includes adaptive cruise control, forward-collision warning, and lane-keeping assist, among other driver-assistance technology.

These changes have triggered a slight price increase for 2019. The base LX sedan with a manual transmission now costs $20,345, which is $510 more than before, while the new Sport trim comes in at $22,045 for the sedan and $22,345 for the coupe. The EX, which now comes with the 1.5-liter turbo four rather than the 2.0-liter, starts at $24,295 for the sedan and $24,095 for the coupe, and the top Civic Touring starts at $28,195 for the sedan and $27,745 for the coupe.

